‘Asay hota hai bhai’: Shoaib Akhtar praises Yasir Shah after gritty ton against Australia

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 20:39 IST

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday praised Yasir Shah for showing ‘great resilience’ against Australia in the second Test match in Adelaide. Akhtar took to Twitter to write: “Great resilience shown by @Shah64Y. Scoring a century in Australia coming at number 8 showing the rest of the batsmen “Asay hota hai bhai”. Another good knock by @babarazam258 as well. #AUSvPAK.”

Shah scored a brilliant century in the match, scoring 113 runs to help Pakistan end their first innings on a respectable total of 302 on day three. Apart from Shah’s innings, it was Babar Azam’s 97-run innings which gave Pakistan some momentum in the match.

Australia edged toward a dominant victory and a series whitewash on Sunday after leaving Pakistan wobbling at 39 for three in their second innings on day three, still 248 runs short of making the hosts bat again.

Opener Shan Masood was 14 not out, with Asad Shafiq on eight when rain brought stumps early in the day-night test at a floodlit Adelaide Oval.

After bowling Pakistan out for 302 before dinner, Australia enforced the follow-on and Josh Hazlewood duly rewarded skipper Tim Paine with two early wickets, with Mitchell Starc chipping in one.

Hazlewood trapped opener Imam-ul-Haq lbw for a duck on the cusp of dinner and later returned to have Babar Azam caught behind for eight.

Starc, who took 6-66 in the first innings, grabbed his seventh wicket for the Test by dismissing Pakistan captain Azhar Ali for nine, with Steve Smith diving for a fine catch in the slips.

Having thrashed Pakistan by an innings and five runs in the Brisbane opener, Australia appear well set to sweep the series 2-0 unless weather intervenes.

(With ANI & Reuters inputs)