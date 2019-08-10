Ashes 2019, England vs Australia: Mitchell Starc happy to warm bench if Australia win Ashes

cricket

Australia pace bowler Mitchell Starc has made it clear that being a part of the playing XI isn’t his primary concern and he is more than willing to watch from outside if the Aussie manage to win the coveted Ashes. Tim Paine’s side have already made it 1-0 after winning the opening Test in Birmingham.

“We’re here to win the Ashes. We’re not just here to make it on the park. We want to win this Ashes. Whether that’s a different bowling attack each game, or the same through five Test matches, it’s pretty exciting,” he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Speaking about James Pattinson’s return and the spells he bowled in the opening Test match, Starc said that he was really pleased to see Pattinson return after injuries put a serious doubt on his career.

“It’s awesome to see Jimmy (Pattinson) back after what he’s been through and I guess similarly what Pat Cummins has been through previously. It’s a while ago now but to have those guys back fit and firing... it was fantastic to see him (Pattinson) playing Test cricket again. Having his body let him down and to come back and play Test cricket again was pretty special.

“He’s someone who Josh and I have grown up playing with and against, it was great to see him out there. ‘Sidds’ has done the hard work and made it back. I think that’s really exciting from a bowling point of view, that we’re all a really close set of mates. To see your mates work it back and pull on the Baggy Green again and perform so well in the Test match, that’s exciting for us,” Starc pointed.

Starc also said that there were no egos and it was about performing as a unit. “I think that’s really exciting from a bowling point of view, that we’re all a really close set of mates. To see your mates work it back and pull on the Baggy Green again and perform so well in the Test match, that’s exciting for us.

“It makes Josh and I have to work that bit harder to try and make it back as well, which I think you want from a whole squad,” he explained.

