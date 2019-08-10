Twitter user calls Jofra Archer ugly, fast-bowler responds with epic reply

cricket

Young England pacer Jofra Archer has been hitting all the right notes in the recent past. After being fast-tracked into England’s ODI setup for the World Cup, the young bowler is all set to make his Test debut when England take on Australia in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Archer, who also has a very prominent presence on social media, released his first vlog and asked by comments from all the fans. In the short video, he spoke about his life outside the cricket field and even shared insights into his personal life. While many of his fans were left impressed, there was one particular user who tried to take a dig at the player.

My 1st vlog is out https://t.co/wBRF1yuJjp — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) August 8, 2019

Not one to take snide remarks lying down, Archer hit back with an awesome reply.

You’re ugly — Chris (@45CHG) August 8, 2019

He will be one of the attractions when England take on Australia and all eyes will be on his bowling as Joe Root’s men try to hit back after the rather humiliating defeat in the first Test match at Edgbaston.

And you are very handsome 😊 https://t.co/0BPR1x1fCl — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) August 8, 2019

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne has even identified Archer as one of the key men who could trouble Steve Smith, the batsman who was the difference between the two sides in Birmingham.

“Obviously I would love to see Steve go on and score a hundred in every single innings for the rest of the Ashes but with Jofra coming in I think he’ll be set to face his biggest challenge yet and this could make the difference in the upcoming Tests,” Warne said.

