Ashes 2019, England vs Australia: Steve Smith hits a beach ball for boundary - Watch video

cricket

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:37 IST

Australia batsman Steve Smith is in tremendous form at the moment. The right-handed batsman took the field on the first day of the 4th Ashes Test against England in Manchester and went on to score another half century. The batsman has overtaken India captain Virat Kohli to reach the top spot in ICC Test batting rankings, and he justified his spot by carrying his side through on a tricky surface. The former Aussie skipper was so good with the bat, that he was hitting almost everything to the boundary ropes - literally.

In the middle of the innings, someone from the crowd sent a beachball into the stadium. The ball travelled the path to find its way to Smith’s bat. He immediately paddle-sweeped hard to send the ball away, and the ball went all the way to the square leg fence.

The crowd erupt into laughter and applause as Smith’s shot reached the boundary ropes.

Smith continued his outstanding Ashes form, striking an unbeaten 60 as Australia recovered from another failure by their openers to reach 170-3 at the close of the rain-affected first day of the fourth test against England at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Rain caused a delay of over two hours after lunch but plans to extend play to regain that lost time were abandoned after rain came in again during the break for tea.

The afternoon delay did little to disrupt Smith, though, who returning from missing the last test due to concussion, made his eighth straight Ashes half-century.

The series is tied a 1-1 with two tests remaining and victory for the Australians would ensure they retain the urn. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne put on 116 for the third wicket before the latter was bowled by a beautiful delivery from Craig Overton for 67.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 15:36 IST