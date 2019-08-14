Ashes 2019: Lunch menu at Lord’s revealed

cricket

The relentless rain at the Lord’s Cricket Ground may have prevented the start of play but the cricketers were treated to some truly mouth-watering dishes at the ‘Home of Cricket’. The official Twitter handle of the Lord’s Cricket Ground shared a picture of the entire menu that the players were served during the lunch break.

While there has been no play, the players will be treated to another delicious lunch today 😍



Good luck picking a starter, main and dessert from this list!#LoveLords | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/zAAxtC05mm — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 14, 2019

Rain looked set to wash out the first day of the second Ashes test at Lord’s on Wednesday, without a ball bowled as of the scheduled lunch break and a grim weather forecast clouding the outlook for action later in the day.

Fans sat in clusters in the sheltered areas of the stands, while a few huddled under umbrellas out in the open.

Ground staff briefly took the covers off the wicket during a dry spell late in the morning, only to roll them straight back on as the drizzle resumed.

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after an emphatic 251-run win at Edgbaston.

Earlier, England captain Joe Root expects his side to fight back hard against Australia when the second Ashes test starts at Lord’s on Wednesday, with paceman Jofra Archer raring to make the most of his debut.

“We’re in English conditions, we really back ourselves to perform and to come back strong after last week,” Root told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’ve proven that we do that time and time again after we’ve been defeated, especially at home, and I’m expecting a big response from the boys.”

Archer said this week, after being named in England’s 12 man squad, that he had fully recovered from a side strain.

The Barbados-born pace bowler made a big impact at the World Cup as England’s leading wicket-taker, bowling also the dramatic Super Over against New Zealand at Lord’s which sealed the title for the hosts.

“He’s certainly very confident and that’s great to see in a young guy -- as he should be off the back of a brilliant World Cup,” said Root.

