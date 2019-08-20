Ashes 2019: Nathan Lyon one wicket away from surpassing Dennis Lillee in elite list

cricket

Nathan Lyon has been a prolific bowler for Australia in Test cricket and the 31-year-old is just one wicket from becoming the 3rd most successful wicket-taker for his country in the longest format of the sport. With 355 wickets, Lyon is currently just one wicket behind legendary fast bowler Dennis Lillee and the spinner will have a chance to add this massive accolade to his name when Australia take on England in the third Ashes 2019 Test at Headingley on Thursday.

Lyon joined Lillee on 355 test wickets as he took 3-68 in the second Ashes Test to help Australia dismiss England for 258. The match ultimately ended in a draw as Australia, who were set an unlikely 267 to win in a minimum of 48 overs after England captain Joe Root’s declaration, finished on 154-6.

However, after achieving the feat, he used to opportunity to praise teammate Josh Hazlewood for his bowling.

“I’ve always said I am not about personal milestones or personal achievements, it’s about winning Test matches and Test series for Australia,” said Lyon.

“I haven’t really had the time to sit back and think about it,” added the 31-year-old who got to the mark in 88 matches -- 18 more than Lillee, who played the last of his 70 Tests in 1984.

In the first Test, Lyon took nine wickets with a brilliant spell of 6/49 to guide his team to victory.

“I really struggle to see myself up with the likes of Warne, McGrath, Lillee, it doesn’t sit well with me,” Lyon said.

“In my eyes those guys are true legends of the game and I’m just some bloke trying to bowl off breaks and trying to make Australian fans proud of the Australian cricket team,” he added.

