Live

Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 2: Khawaja key as AUS aim to take first-innings lead vs ENG

Jul 28, 2023 02:05 PM IST
Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 2: Follow Live score and updates of ENG vs AUS cricket match and scorecard, from London.

Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 2: The first day at the Oval promised to set up another enthralling encounter between England and Australia, a fitting conclusion to a thrilling Ashes series. England will be desperate to earn a win in London, and draw the series despite having lost out on the urn. Australia, meanwhile, will want to play for bragging rights at the location of their WTC crowning, squashing any claims that they got fortunate because of the rained-out Manchester Test. England saw some quick runs in the third session of day 1 to finish on a competitive but undaunting 283, on the back of a fluent Harry Brook 85 and Chris Woakes’ run-a-ball 36. Woakes also provided the solitary breakthrough when Australia entered to bat, dismissing David Warner, but Australia will be happy on 61-1 overnight. The visitors will have the chance to score big runs in their first innings and put themselves ahead in the match, but England have shown an ability to reign in Australia’s batters in crucial moment, and will rely on it once again.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 28, 2023 02:05 PM IST

    Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 2: What happened on opening day?

    Put to bat first, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett stitched a 61-run stand before the hosts lost three quick wickets for 11 runs. Moeen Ali and Harry Brook then revived the side with their 111-run partnership before they incurred another collapse, losing four wickets for 28 runs. England were eventually folded for 283 runs with Mitchell Starc picking four wickets.

    Australia then ended Day 1 with 61 runs on board at the loss of David Warner. Khawaja, on 26* and Labuschagne, on 2, will resume Day 2 with Australia still 222 runs behind.

  • Jul 28, 2023 01:39 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 2 of the 5th and final Test match of the 2023 Ashes series between England and Australia in London. Sty tuned for more updates!

