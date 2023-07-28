Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 2: Khawaja key as AUS aim to take first-innings lead vs ENG

Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 2: The first day at the Oval promised to set up another enthralling encounter between England and Australia, a fitting conclusion to a thrilling Ashes series. England will be desperate to earn a win in London, and draw the series despite having lost out on the urn. Australia, meanwhile, will want to play for bragging rights at the location of their WTC crowning, squashing any claims that they got fortunate because of the rained-out Manchester Test. England saw some quick runs in the third session of day 1 to finish on a competitive but undaunting 283, on the back of a fluent Harry Brook 85 and Chris Woakes’ run-a-ball 36. Woakes also provided the solitary breakthrough when Australia entered to bat, dismissing David Warner, but Australia will be happy on 61-1 overnight. The visitors will have the chance to score big runs in their first innings and put themselves ahead in the match, but England have shown an ability to reign in Australia’s batters in crucial moment, and will rely on it once again.

Ashes 2023 Live score England vs Australia 5th Test Day 2(AP)