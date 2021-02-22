'Among all young talented bowlers in last 2-3 years, he is number one': Ashish Nehra's huge praise for England pacer
Former India pacer Ashish Nehra praised England seamer Jofra Archer and said that he could play a key role in the 3rd Test. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team is set to face off against Joe Root-led England in the Day/Night Test at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad starting from Thursday.
There is much speculation on how the pink SCG will help the fast bowlers, and with the match being played on a new stadium, there is added uncertainty over how the pitch will behave.
Also read: 'Neither India nor England can judge pitch conditions': Gambhir says both teams will start 3rd Test on 'equal terms'
Speaking on the 3rd Test, Nehra said that England captain Joe Root have to use his fast bowlers effectively as they would be key for the visitors.
“When we talk about pacers, England doesn’t have any shortage of pacers; Joe Root will have to charge them on the ground. For example, in the second Test in Chennai, experienced bowler Stuart Broad wasn’t seen in his best form, he didn’t even play the first Test match. In the second innings, his form was back but he got the ball very late in the game," Nehra said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected.
He then went on to add that if Archer is in form and is fit, his presence will boost England in the 3rd Test. "Jofra Archer is very talented; I believe among all the young talented bowlers we have seen in the past 2-3 years – Jofra Archer is number one. In the form Jofra Archer is in, especially if he’s in form and fit – It will benefit the England team," Nehra said.
"About Jamie Anderson, I don’t need to say much about his talent. Joe Root will be in a fix as to which three bowlers he should go ahead with or should he pick two bowlers, he will also have to analyse the pitch.
"Even if India sees a similar wicket like Chennai, England still has a strong line-up, the way Stuart Broad bowls leg cutters and bowls wicket to wicket; Jofra Archer bowls pace and bounce, Jimmy Anderson has experience with his swing and reverse swing. England has everything in their armoury," Nehra signed off
