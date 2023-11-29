'Not a big fan of word finisher': Ashish Nehra's telling remark on Rinku Singh during IND vs AUS series

Rinku Singh is following MS Dhoni's model to strengthen his selection case in the action-packed T20I series between India and Australia. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star played two crucial cameos for India to earn plaudits from the entire cricket fraternity. Rinku's services were no longer required in the third T20I as Ruturaj Gaikwad-inspired India cruised to a massive total by losing only three wickets in the 20-over contest at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. However, Australia managed to save the series with Glenn Maxwell’s match-winning century on Tuesday.

Ashish Nehra is not a big fan of the word 'finisher'.(Getty Images-AP)

During the build-up to the 3rd T20I between India and Australia in Guwahati, former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra spoke at length about Rinku's role as a finisher for Suryakumar and Co. in the white-ball series. Former India fast bowler Nehra termed Rinku as a great asset to Indian cricket. Following India's win over Australia in the 2nd T20I, skipper Suryakumar famously said that Rinku's batting exploits remind him of legendary cricketer Dhoni.

'We all have been discussing his role'

Nehra, who is not a big fan of the word 'finisher', feels a player like Rinku can even bat up the order for India in the limited-overs format."This is not the first time he has done it. We all have been discussing his role, his power. Not just about his batting, even with the way he throws himself on the field, it shows he is a great team man. He will be a great asset to Indian cricket. Yes, we are talking only about T20 cricket, but who knows tomorrow he can also be playing ODI cricket," Nehra told JioCinema.

Finishing things in style, Rinku fired a six off Sean Abbott on the final ball of the 1st T20I although the delivery turned out to be no-ball. Rinku had credited Dhoni for helping him stay calm in testing times. The Uttar Pradesh batter smashed 31 off 9 balls as India thrashed Australia by 44 runs in the 2nd T20I at Thiruvananthapuram.

'Rinku can even play up the order'

“I am not a big fan of the word 'finisher'. Your opener can be a finisher, if he scores a hundred, he can finish the game and come back. At times, it can be harsh. Let me give you an example, if the same Rinku Singh doesn't finish the game once or twice. Coming back to Rinku Singh, he is someone who can even play up the order, I can see him playing in 50-over cricket going forward. He can bat at No. 4, No. 5 or No. 6,” Nehra explained.

Rinku has batted only four times in 8 T20Is. The middle-order batter has hit 128 runs at an incredible strike rate of 216.94. He has been dismissed only once. The India youngster has also remained unbeaten in his last three innings. "On any odd day, the Indian team can be 40 for 4 in 5-6 overs. And I hope Rinku Singh is ready to play any role, I hope he doesn't want to be tagged himself as a finisher. He should be looking to excel in all departments," the former India pacer added.

