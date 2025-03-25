Ashutosh Sharma's 'switch hit' act for Pietersen after IPL epic, repeatedly points at dugout; DC mentor on cloud nine

Ashutosh Sharma was shockingly snubbed by Punjab Kings last October as the franchise released him before the mega auction despite an array of breathtaking shows in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But he put the heartbreak behind him as he continued to do what he does best - see the ball, hit the ball and finish games. Finding a new home in Delhi Capitals, Ashutosh served a reminder of his batting ability in T20 cricket as he carved out a knock for the ages, which helped Delhi pull off a one-wicket heist against Lucknow Super Giants. Ashutosh Sharma paid tribute to Kevin Pietersen after IPL knock vs LSG

Delhi were staring down the barrel in their chase of 210 after being reduced to 65 for five when Faf du Plessis got out on 29 in his first match for the franchise. Ashutosh, playing as an impact substitute on his debut for Delhi, single-handedly led the charge to lift the team from its precarious position and chase down the remainder with three balls to spare in Vizag. Needing 22 off the final two overs and six off the last six balls with one wicket remaining, Ashutosh stood strong and hit the winning six.

After smashing the winning six, an ecstatic Ashutosh got down on one knee and made a 'switch hit' gesture for the team's newly-announced mentor, Kevin Pietersen, before repeatedly pointing towards the dugout to seek his attention. But the England great was on cloud nine after witnessing the IPL classic. He broke into a jubilant celebration, hugging the members of the franchise, before congratulating the star of the evening.

'Took lessons from last year'

For Ashutosh, "belief" in himself was the key to fighting till the end, even when all signs pointed to the possibility that his efforts would fail.

"I learned from the last year because there were a few games where I couldn't finish the game, so I have been focusing on finishing games, even in domestic cricket. I have a lot of belief in myself that if I play till the last over and the last ball, anything can happen," he said after winning the Player of the Match award.

You just have to stay calm, believe, and think about what shots you can play that you have practised, so that's what I did today," he added.