Ashwin addresses potential return to India ODI team as Axar Patel incurs injuries ahead of Asia Cup final

India already have announced its ODI World Cup squad as a team of 15 were named earlier this month during the side's Asia Cup campaign in Sri Lanka. What stood out in the announcement was that BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed the team management will not look for changes in the squad for the tournament with the selection committee not naming a single stand-by player as well, adding that changes could only be expected if one of the players get injured.

Ashwin has his say on return to India's ODI team

On Saturday, on the eve of the Asia Cup final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo against defending champions Sri Lanka, India were handed a major blow as reports emerged from the camp that spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel, who played a handy knock down the order for the team in their six-run loss to Bangladesh on Friday, incurred injuries.

According to the report, Axar incurred multiple blows on his wrist and forearm area while batting in the Super Four game on Friday, although the extent of the injury has not been specified yet. A BCCI release later clarified that Axar has been ruled out of the final owing to "left quadriceps strain sustained during India's Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday."

Amid the reports, senior India cricketer and fellow spin-bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, opened up on his potential return to the Indian side in the ODI format, which he last played in January 2022 in the tour of South Africa. Ashwin did make a return to India's T20I set-up for World Cups in 2021 and 2022 despite limited appearances in the build-up to the event.

“I have been playing for the last 14-15 years for Team India. I have had my great moments. I have had my fair share of failures too. But I have tattooed Indian cricket close to my heart. If they require my service even tomorrow, I will be ready and will give my 100 percent,” stated Ashwin during a conversation on his YouTube channel.

While Shubman Gill brushed aside any concern pertaining to Axar and his injuries, calling it "temporary and nothing to worry about", BCCI officially named Washington Sundar as a replacement. The call-up has been restricted only for the Asia Cup final given that Sundar has been picked for the Asian Games squad, which will take place later this month in Hangzhou, China.

