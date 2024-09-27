Ashwin blindly follows Rishabh Pant's stump mic advice, dismisses Bangladesh captain Najmul Shanto next ball

It helps when you have an enterprising character like Rishabh Pant behind the stumps, who constantly keeps the teammates motivated and entertained with his quirky and innovative words. But with Pant, it is not just fun and banter. He is an excellent reader of the game and often comes up with great ideas for the bowlers and captain. Ravichandran Ashwin made its full use on Day 1 of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Team India celebrate after India's Ravichandran Ashwin got Bangladeshi captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the first day of the Second Test(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque were batting well after Bangladesh lost their openers to the new ball. They had just brought up their 50 partnership and looked comfortable against Ashwin in the post-lunch session.

Ashwin bowled four balls to Shanto in the 29th over. He didn't get the combination of length and line right in any of those. He was either full and away or short and in line. What he needed to do was get it slightly fuller and make the batter play in front of the stumps. That's exactly what Pant told him from behind the stumps after the fourth ball.

"Thoda aage daalna padega Ash bhai," he said, asking Ashwin to get it fuller to Shanto after the Bangladesh captain defended the off-spinner comfortably.

Rishabh Pant's advice brings wicket to India

What he Ashwin do next ball? He not only got it fuller but also bowled one that slid with the angle. Shanto played down the wrong line and the ball hit his pads right in front of the stumps.

Shanto, surprisingly went for the DRS after a brief discussion with Mominul. Replays showed three reds and the left-hander had to take the long walk back to the pavilion.

Mominul Haque, on 40, and Mushfiqur Rahim, on six, were batting when dark clouds made visibility tough and umpires took the players off the ground in the second session. Bangladesh were 107/3. As soon as the players walked off the field, heavy rain lashed out at the Green Park Stadium.

India, who lead the two-match series 1-0, elected to field in overcast conditions and fast bowler Akash Deep backed captain Rohit Sharma's decision with two wickets in the first hour of play.

Skipper Shanto, who made 31, put on 51 runs with Mominul to play out the remainder of the first session before Ashwin removed the former for 31.