Ashwin illuminates how Virat Kohli's presence is the highest sellable factor for IND-AUS ODIs: ‘How else will you sell…’

Ravichandran Ashwin has shed light on how the presence of a giant like Virat Kohli is helping a three-match ODI series get all the attention of the cricketing world. The two stalwarts of Indian cricket—Kohli and Rohit Sharma—have returned to the Indian team after seven months, and ODI cricket has once again regained its charm, with many keeping close eyes on the India vs. Australia contests. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli once again in the 2nd ODI against Australia.(AFP)

On their much-anticipated comeback, both veterans struggled to make an impact — Rohit managed only 8 runs off 14 balls, while Kohli fell for a duck after facing eight deliveries. Intermittent rain further disrupted India’s rhythm, and the visitors eventually succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat.

Ashwin offered a candid perspective on Kohli and Rohit's much-talked-about return, stressing how their presence boosts interest in an otherwise low-profile ODI series. He also pointed out the challenge of performing without match practice, reminding fans of cricket’s unpredictable nature.

"Virat Kohli's marketing is very important for the game and for himself. There is not much of a welcome for ODI series these days so how else will you sell it? The highest sellable factor is the return of Rohit and Virat. So that has been sold. After that they also become the talking point. It is difficult to go and straight away and perform. They have not played any cricket, no match practice. The stands might be filled in Adelaide and they may also fail again, that is the nature of the game," Ashwin said on 'Ash ki Baat'.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be under the scanners in 2nd ODI vs Australia.

“Don't let Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli feel the pressure”

Ashwin urged fans and critics to ease the pressure on the duo, emphasising that the veteran duo must be allowed to play freely. He noted that removing external expectations is key to getting the best out of experienced players like them.

"At this point of time don't let them feel the pressure. Let them enjoy. Because you have to get the best out of them. They should be relieved of any kind of pressure on them," he said.

India will face Australia in a high-stakes second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The visitors are desperate to bounce back and keep the series alive, while the hosts will look to maintain their momentum and wrap up the series with another commanding performance.