Ashwin launches passionate plea amid Arshdeep Singh's ouster from ODI lineup: ‘Done so much, yet he’s fighting'

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin did not hold back as he launched a tirade following the exclusion of the speedster Arshdeep Singh from the playing XI for the first two ODIs against New Zealand in Vadodara and Rajkot. The left-arm pacer is part of the squad for the three-match series; however, he has yet to play. Ashwin, 39, who has always been vocal against Arshdeep's constant ouster from the lineup, said that the think-tank needs to understand what they are doing to the morale of the speedster. Arshdeep Singh is yet to feature in the series against New Zealand. (PTI)

Arshdeep, 26, who is the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is, has scalped 22 wickets in the 14 ODIs he has played. In the opening two matches against the Kiwis, the team management opted to go with three frontline pacers - Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna.

It is believed that Arshdeep was not played in the opening two ODIs due to the upcoming T20 World Cup and the role the pacer might have to play in the tournament, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. However, it is worth noting that under head coach Gautam Gambhir, Arshdeep has not been a consistent go in the T20I playing XI either, featuring in just 5of the 13 T20Is since mid-2024.

The contest is between the bowlers. For South Africa, you need a hit-the-deck bowler. Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana both need a match experience, so I can understand the thinking. But no one is thinking about Arshdeep Singh, who will stand in his shoes and think? This is not about how much he has played and how much he hasn't played," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

“What must he be thinking right now? He has done so much, yet he is still fighting for his spot. Whenever he plays next, he will be rusty. No matter what you say, this is a game of confidence. Why does this happen to the bowlers at all times? It never happens with the batters,” he added.

‘Allow him’ Ashwin did not stop there as he went on to state that Arshdeep deserves to walk into the playing XI every single time, considering the performances he has given for the team in the past.

The former India spinner also likened Arshdeep's situation to his own, saying he has been in his shoes in the past, so he knows what the pacer from Punjab must be going through right now.

“I have been in this position, so I know how it is. This is why I am fighting for Arshdeep Singh. Whenever you have given him the ball, he has performed for you. Allow him to walk into the playing XI with his head held high. He deserves this boss,” said Ashwin.

“Now people are saying he will play the third ODI. What is the point? He didn't play the first two ODIs, and why did that happen? What will that do to his confidence?” he added.

The three-match series between India and New Zealand stands at level terms and the decider will be played on Sunday, January 18 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.