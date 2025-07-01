Ashwin questions Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill's 'commitment to take 20 wickets': 'If you are serious, Kuldeep...'

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin put head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill under the scanner as he questioned the management's commitment to taking 20 wickets in Test matches. After going 0-1 down in the five-match series against England, it remains to be seen what combination the visitors go in with for the Edgbaston Test. The calls are growing for Kuldeep Yadav to be included in the playing XI to give India the best chance possible of winning. Ravichandran Ashwin questioned Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill's commitment to taking 20 wickets in Tests(Action Images via Reuters)

It looks unlikely that Jasprit Bumrah will play in the second Test as the management tries to sort out his workload. In the series opener, the 31-year-old bowled 43.4 overs, taking five wickets.

If Bumrah doesn't play, then Kuldeep's importance becomes all the more crucial, considering Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Ravindra Jadeja haven't shown great form.

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket, reckons it is time to include Kuldeep in the playing XI. Kuldeep last played a Test against New Zealand in October 2024 when he took the field in the contest at Bengaluru, which India eventually lost.

“There is a serious question of Gambhir and Gill’s commitment to take 20 wickets. This Test will show us. If you are seriously committed, Kuldeep gets a look-in,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read: Kuldeep Yadav all but earns Gautam Gambhir's trust to play 2nd Test after revealing Pietersen's trick

“Kuldeep Yadav has to play. If there is not much grass, Kuldeep has to play. Drop anyone you want, but Kuldeep has to play. If he does play, the England tail also won’t score many runs. Kuldeep would help you win 2-3 Tests in the series as he would create problems," he added.

‘If Kuldeep comes in for Shardul Thakur…’

Ashwin reckons that if the management decides to bring Kuldeep in place of Shardul Thakur, he will retain Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI.

“If Kuldeep comes in for Shardul Thakur, I would retain Prasidh Krishna, as he showed in the second innings of the first Test that when he bowls well, he could do it,” said Ashwin.

"I would also think about the left-arm angle of Arshdeep Singh, but since he is still not a proven commodity in Test cricket, let’s not forget what Akash Deep can do. I am okay with either Akash Deep/Arshdeep in case Jasprit Bumrah doesn’t play,” he added.

Ashwin also said that the management rates Nitish Kumar Reddy “very highly” when he was asked whether there are chances of the all-rounder coming into the playing XI in place of Sai Sudharsan or Karun Nair.