Kuldeep Yadav all but earns Gautam Gambhir's trust to play 2nd Test after revealing Pietersen's trick to trouble England

It remains to be seen if India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill decide to put their bet on Kuldeep Yadav for the second Test match against England, but it so appears that the leg-spinner is far more than just ready to let it rip against Ben Stokes and his men. In fact, his preparations began as early as the IPL 2025 season in the Delhi Capitals camp, where team mentor and former England captain Kevin Pietersen helped him fine-tune tactics to trouble the English batting line-up. Kevin Pietersen was the mentor of Delhi Capitals during IPL 2025

Speaking to the Indian Express just two days before the start of the second game of the England tour in Birmingham, Kuldeep revealed that he made the most of Pietersen's presence in the Delhi camp. The veteran batter, known for his exploits against spin, one of which helped England claim a historic Test series win in India in 2012, obliged. The India star said that by the end of the arduous two-month T20 season, they had practically run through each of the England batters, discussing their strength and weaknesses.

"Kevin Petersen was part of our team at DC. He gave me a lot of inputs for the England tour. He told me about fielding positions, pitches and the batsmen. We ran through their batting line up. He told me about the mindset needed in England," Kuldeep said. "Pietersen said that generally spinners come to England with a defensive mindset. They think that in England, fast bowlers will get wickets and they will be in a supporting role. He told me to take the field with an attacking mindset. If I get a game and bowl 15 to 20 overs, I have to always think about how to get the batsmen out."

Will Kuldeep play in 2nd Test?

If there has been one learning from the defeat in Leeds last week, it was that India lacked genuine wicket-takers, with Jasprit Bumrah being the standout performer. The right-arm pacer picked up five wickets in the first innings to single-handedly dictate the terms for India after the batting exploits, but lacked support in both innings.

With Kuldeep's renewed aggressive approach, he has been backed for a place in the playing XI for the game at Edgbaston. But his inclusion would mean India would have to compromise on batting by having to bench bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who had a below-par outing at Headingley. This would also mean India might go in with two spinners for the second game, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja being the other.

"Apan ko kuch aata nahi hai bowling ke aalava (I don't know anything other than bowling). If you don't take wickets, you can't justify yourself for playing in England. If you don't take wickets, I don't think you deserve to play. But I know one thing, wherever one is playing, at home or in England. I have to get the revs on the ball and the drift and that will get me wickets," Kuldeep said.