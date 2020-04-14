e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Ashwin reveals the misconception he had about cricket while growing up!

Ashwin reveals the misconception he had about cricket while growing up!

India off-spinner R Ashwin said he had the misconception of cricketers regaining lost energy through aerated drinks.

cricket Updated: Apr 14, 2020 11:10 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
India's Ravichandran Ashwin
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (AP)
         

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday revealed the misconception he had about cricket while growing up.

The International Cricket Council had posted a tweet, asking everyone to reveal the misconception they had about cricket growing up.

To this Ashwin replied: “That all cricketers had aerated drinks to regain lost energy and keep good health”.

 

Ashwin was last seen in action during India’s two-match Test series against New Zealand in February this year.

The off-spinner played just one match in the series and went on to take three wickets in it.

India ended up losing the series 0-2, but the side is still at the top of the World Test Championship standings.

All sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashwin would have been in action for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had started on March 29.

However, the tournament was postponed until April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
‘Care for elders, respect Covid-19 warriors’: PM lists 7 points in coronavirus fight
‘Care for elders, respect Covid-19 warriors’: PM lists 7 points in coronavirus fight
‘Cry, my beloved country’: Chidambaram takes on PM Modi’s lockdown extension
‘Cry, my beloved country’: Chidambaram takes on PM Modi’s lockdown extension
Covid-19 update: Face covered with scarf is PM Modi’s new Twitter profile photo
Covid-19 update: Face covered with scarf is PM Modi’s new Twitter profile photo
‘Even a machine mal-functions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine mal-functions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘We the people of India’ trends on Twitter after PM Modi’s speech
‘We the people of India’ trends on Twitter after PM Modi’s speech
With lockdown extended, April could be alarming for India’s auto industry
With lockdown extended, April could be alarming for India’s auto industry
PUBG Mobile: Most common mistakes newbies make
PUBG Mobile: Most common mistakes newbies make
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news