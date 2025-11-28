Ashwin tells Jasprit Bumrah 'don't step into Test side', revives workload debate: ‘Unless and until we need you…’

Just earlier this year, Jasprit Bumrah was criticised for playing just the three Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. The premier speedster has since then featured in all of India's international assignments, including the Asia Cup, two Tests against the West Indies, five T20Is against Australia, and the two Tests against South Africa. He has just skipped the ODIs and is all set to return to action in the five-match T20I series against the Proteas, which begins on December 9. Jasprit Bumrah played both the two Tests against South Africa. (AFP)

Ever since going down in the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in January this year due to a back spasm, the current team management has been wary of managing Bumrah's workload. The 31-year-old remains one of the biggest match-winners in the current setup, so the well-being is paramount.

Amid the growing concerns around Bumrah's workload, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come up with his own take, saying if it were to him, he would just use the pacer in the white-ball formats and rely on his skills in Tests when absolutely required.

“I've got a great relationship with him. If I were anywhere near him, I'd go and tell him, you know what, just play the white ball format. Unless and until we need you, do not step into the Test side. And that's what I would tell him. But I know him personally. He loves the Test format. He wants to play as long as he can. He knows it's going to be a challenge,” Ashwin said during a conversation with AB de Villiers on YouTube.

“But I think for Indian cricket's sake and for Bumrah's sake, I'd love to see him play T20 cricket. I wouldn't want him to play meaningless ODIs. I would want him to play meaningful Test matches, if that makes sense. I'd only want him for the away Test matches. And I would want to build a crop of other fast bowlers when we are playing at home as well,” he added.

‘Bumrah treasure’

Making a strong case for his argument, Ashwin said that Bumrah is a national treasure for India, and his unique action requires the need for workload management, and this is the reason why he wants the pacer just to play the meaningful Tests.

"Bumrah is a treasure for India. A unique action which sets him apart, which also gives him a lot of trouble with his physical workload management. And that's how I would view Bumrah in the future. An absolute champion, who's set up some very famous victories for India in the last few years.

Former South Africa captain de Villiers also chipped in with his two cents, saying if it were to him, he would pull Bumrah out of all subcontinent Tests and just utilise his services when the team travels to SENA.

“What I would personally do is, for all home and subcontinent test matches, I would just pull him out. And I would play him for only away games. In Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, England,” said de Villiers.

“All the test matches there. Make sure he's fresh for that. And then obviously focus on white ball cricket, where there are World Cups up for grabs,” he added.