Temba Bavuma hits back at Bumrah with indirect 'Bauna' retaliation, shuts 'grovel' debate: 'Certain guys crossed a line'

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma on Wednesday addressed the growing noise around head coach Shukri Conrad's controversial comment after the team secured a historic 2-0 whitewash against India in Guwahati. Instead of fuelling the debate, he shifted the focus towards India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who had used a derogatory term for him during the opening Test in Kolkata earlier this month.

In clarifying South Africa’s delayed declaration call on Day 4, which had sparked considerable debate, Conrad told the media at the Barsapara Stadium on Wednesday that he wanted India to “really grovel”, a remark loaded with historical context. The comment did not sit well with many, as former players from both India and South Africa, including Anil Kumble and Dale Steyn, voiced their disappointment. However, Bavuma downplayed the issue, saying the head coach would “take a look at his comments” and move on.

"Comments made by coach came to me this morning. I was focused on game and didn't have a chance to speak to him. Shukri is close to 60 years old and he will have a look at his comments," Bavuma said at the post-match press conference on Wednesday.

The South Africa star, who is yet to lose a match as a Test captain, then fired back as Bumrah, who had called him "bauna" to describe his height during the first Test in Kolkata. Bavuma added, "But in this series, certain guys have also crossed the line. Not saying coach crossed the line, but he will surely think about it."

South Africa completed their second-ever Test series win on Indian soil on Wednesday. 25 years after their maiden victory, when Hansie Cronje led the Proteas to a 2-0 sweep in February-March 2000, the Bavuma-led side emulated the feat with a series sweep of India. The visitors beat India by 30 runs in the series opener in Kolkata, before securing a 408-run win in Guwahati. The win at the Barsapara Stadium was their second-biggest victory margin by runs after 492 against Australia in Johannesburg, 2018.