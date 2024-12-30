Ashwin's cryptic post on 'leaders' and 'fan clubs' sparks rumours of rift in Team India: 'Clown show in dressing room'

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's off-spinner, who retired from international cricket, earlier this month, on Monday, responded to trolls after several netizens took to the comments section of one of his posts. India might have lost the fourth Test against Australia in Melbourne, but there were several moments on Day 5 where it looked like Rohit Sharma and co will be able to salvage a draw. Ravichandran Ashwin's cryptic post on ‘leaders’ and ‘fan clubs’ has taken social media by storm. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI)

After losing Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli quickly on the final day of the fourth Test, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal staged a fightback. The duo displayed tremendous grit and composure to help the visitors stay in the contest.

Then, Ashwin took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the hard work of two youngsters. Seemingly appreciating the two left-handers, Ashwin wrote, "Good leaders emerge when they show resolve for a scrap."

However, certain users in the comments section started to troll Ashwin, alleging that the off-spinner took a dig at Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after they got cheaply in the second innings of the Melbourne Test.

'Isn't for people who own fan clubs'

Ashwin quickly issued a clarification, saying his post wasn't meant for people who own fan clubs. He also used laughing emojis in his post.

Taking to X, Ashwin wrote, "This tweet isn’t for people who own fan clubs."

These posts of Ashwin have now sparked rumours of a rift within Team India. It is important to state that the off-spinner announced his retirement after the Gabba Test against Australia and it came like a jolt out of the blue.

Here are some of the reactions:

Pant and Jaiswal formed an 88-run stand for the fourth wicket, and it seemed like India would be able to walk away with a draw in Melbourne. However, Rishabh Pant gifted his wicket to Travis Head, and this triggered a collapse in the final session of the Melbourne Test.

From being 121/3, India lost their final seven wickets for just 34 runs. Australia now have a 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with only Sydney Test left to play.

If India manage to win the Sydney Test, then they would retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as they had won the series last time around.

India's chances for the World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification have also taken a big dent. India's PCT has now dropped to 52.78. Australia's PCT has risen to 61.46 and they are favourites to qualify for the final which is set to be played at Lord's Cricket Ground.

South Africa have already qualified for the WTC final after beating Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series.