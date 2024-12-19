R Ashwin's mother cries while hugging son, father gets emotional as India legend returns home after retirement

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin landed in Chennai on Friday morning, a day after shocking everyone with his decision to retire from international cricket in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. India captain Rohit Sharma had confirmed during the press conference in Brisbane on Thursday that Ashwin would be going back home on Friday and would not travel with the team to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test. Ashwin's parents get emotional after he returns home

Ashwin was spotted at the Madras International Meenambakkam Airport in Chennai on Friday morning. Amid tight security, he made his way out of the airport. Before entering his car, Ashwin requested that the media persons allow him some privacy. He refused to answer any questions, much like he had done during his retirement announcement less than 24 hours ago, and thanked everyone for understanding and respecting his sentiments.

Moments later, he was given a hero's welcome at his residence in Chennai. India's second-highest wicket-taker in all formats of the game, with 675 wickets to his name, was welcomed with traditional music, garlands, and warm hugs from his parents.

Ashwin's father was the first to embrace him and plant kisses on his cheeks, while his mother was seen wiping tears off her cheeks while hugging him.

His neighbours and close friends received autographs and hugs as the legendary Indian cricketer entered his residence accompanied by his wife and daughters.

Ashwin's dressing room speech

Ashwin's announcement to retire with immediate effect did come as a surprise as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy trickled into final two Tests of the series, leaving behind one of its great characters who will not be a part when action resumes on the Boxing Day in Melbourne.

"I don't know how to go about this. Honestly, it is easier to speak in the team huddle. Even though I'm not exhibiting it, it is truly a very emotional moment for me," Ashwin said in a video shared by BCCI.

"Aisa feel ho raha hai ki… (it is feeling like) when in 2011-12 I toured here, my first Australian tour, I saw everybody transition. I saw Rahul (Dravid) bhai left, Sachin (Tendulkar) paaji left...

"But trust me guys, everybody's time comes, and today was to leave my time."

Ashwin said the last four-five years of international cricket was the time when he truly made some special relationships, having been a part of the Indian side since November 2011.

"I have enjoyed it, thoroughly enjoyed it, built some great relationships and friendships over the last four-five years notably, and I am leaving behind some of my teammates who have been playing (with me)," he said.

"Every passing year in the last 4-5 years, I have felt how much more I value their relationship and how much more I value them as a player."

Ashwin said he may have been gone but the "cricket nut" in him will always keep him involved.

"I've had a great time. I will be taking a flight back home, but I will be tuned to watch how well you guys go in Melbourne," Ashwin said.

"The cricketer in me, the Indian cricketer, international cricketer might have come to an end, but the cricket nut in me will never come to an end, so I will be looking forward to each one of your performances and all the very best," he said.

He left his India teammates with the promise that he is "just a call away" for them.

"If at all you guys need anything, I'm just a call away. Thank you so much once again, thanks Rohit. Thanks, Virat, thanks, Gauti Bhai. I'm so happy today," Ashwin said.