Ashwin's retirement just the beginning, more seniors likely to call it quits before England tour next year: Report

Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement may just be the beginning of many. The Indian cricket team is set to undergo a major transition in the coming days that may see the seniors walk away to make room for the next generation to take over. According to a report in Cricbuzz, it is likely to start from the England tour in June-July this year. The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia is India's last red-ball assignment this year and it could well be the last for India's "OG generation" as described by Ashwin during his retirement announcement at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday (December 18).

Ashwin was part of a group of cricketers, along with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja, who formed the core of Team India after it went through a similar transition between 2012 and 2013 when Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman walked into the sunset one after the other. That Ashwin would be the first among them to retire when the next transition starts is sure to have surprised many.

Captain Rohit may repeatedly try to remind everyone that "doors are open" for anyone who is performing, it was a foregone conclusion that Team India had moved on from Pujara and Rahane. Did they internally drop a hint internally to Ashwin as well?

There are contradictory reports doing rounds in the media about what led to Ashwin's retirement. Cricbuzz reported, "The key stakeholders were evidently informed well in advance of the impending announcement." News agency PTI, however, stated it came as a surprise for the selection committee and the top BCCI officials.

No direct nudge to Ashwin but indirect message was sent

"How much of this decision is planned, voluntary, or subtly influenced is difficult to determine, but the Indian team is expected to undergo a transformation soon - possibly by the start of their next Test series in England in the coming summer of 2025… It is unlikely that anyone would openly admit it was a nudge, but there is a perception that this announcement is just the first in a series expected to follow - much like in 2008, when several senior players retired in quick succession. The signals, whether conveyed directly or indirectly, seem to have been sent, setting the stage for a transition," Cribuzz reported.

There was no direct nudge to Ashwin from the selectors but after his below-par outing in the home series against New Zealand there were murmurs in the dressing room. Expect Ashwin to be aware of the slow developments. The biggest indication came when the country's second-highest wicket-taker with 675 scalps was ignored for the Perth Test. Ashwin has been kept on the bench by Ravindra Jadeja before. In fact, it was the norm in overseas Tests for the last five or six years, but never has he become the "second-best" to another off-spinner. India's decision to pick Washington Sundar ahead of both Ashwin and Jadeja in Perth is believed to be the biggest indirect message of a shift in stance.

"In Ashwin's case, it remains unclear where, when, or even whether a message was conveyed to him. As someone who has represented the country with immense pride, being overlooked in favour of Washington Sundar for the Perth Test might not have been an easy pill to swallow," the report added.

And mind you, things might be no different for the other seniors remaining in the team. After the drawn game in Brisbane, it is safe to say that India's chances of making it to the WTC final reduced further. In the next cycle, that starts with the five-match Test series in England, one should not be surprised if the baton is passed to a new captain.