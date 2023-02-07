Home / Cricket / Ashwin's sharp reaction to reports on Pakistan's threat to boycott 2023 World Cup over BCCI's Asia Cup stance

Ashwin's sharp reaction to reports on Pakistan's threat to boycott 2023 World Cup over BCCI's Asia Cup stance

cricket
Published on Feb 07, 2023 07:08 AM IST

As the Asia Cup row continues, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave a rather sharp response on Pakistan's threat on the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi (top left); ACC chairman Jay Shah (down left); R Ashwin (right)
PCB chairman Najam Sethi (top left); ACC chairman Jay Shah (down left); R Ashwin (right)
ByHT Sports Desk

The Asia Cup row that began with BCCI secretary Jay Shah's bombshell statement back in October, continues even after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting on Saturday in Bahrain with the committee yet to decide on the venue for the 2023 edition of the tournament. Reports reveal that Pakistan is unlikely to host the event resulting in a threat from PCB to boycott ODI World Cup in India this year. As the fight continues, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave a rather sharp response on Pakistan's threat on the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Shah, who is also the ACC chairman, had said in October that Team India would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. PCB had retaliated with a strongly-worded statement while threatening to withdraw from the the World Cup, which will be hosted in India later this year.

“But we would have seen this happen many times, right? When we say Asia Cup won't go to their place, they will say that they will also not come to our place,” Ashwin said while talking about the topic on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: 'He may come and play a little cameo; disrupt the opposition': Shastri's big call on India's Playing XI vs Australia

The row continued into 2023 with Pakistan expecting an official confirmation in the ACC meet last week. The committee did not make any announcement, but reports said Pakistan will not be allowed to host the Asia Cup. Reports from Pakistan media then added that PCB has remained firm on their threat amid BCCI's stance on Asia Cup row.

“But however, I think that is not possible,” Ashwin reacted on Pakistan's threat.

The veteran cricketer however feels that while UAE has emerged as the alternate venue for the tournament, Asia Cup should be staged in Sri Lanka keeping the ODI World Cup in mind.

“The final call might be that the Asia Cup will be moved to Sri Lanka. This an important lead-up to the 50-over World Cup. Many tournaments have taken place in Dubai. I would also be pleased if it is moved to Sri Lanka,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ravichandran ashwin indian cricket team asia cup icc world cup pakistan cricket team pakistan cricket board bcci + 5 more
ravichandran ashwin indian cricket team asia cup icc world cup pakistan cricket team pakistan cricket board bcci + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out