Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Statistical highlights of AFG innings

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by three runs to keep their chances of reaching the final of the Asia Cup 2018 in their own hands.

Hindustan Times looks at some of the stats form the second innings of the cliffhanger.

Mashrafe Mortaza now has 250 ODI wickets for Bangladesh, overall he has 251 wickets in limited overs cricket, having picked up a wicket for Asia XI against Africa XI.

Mohammad Shahzad struck his 13th ODI 50 in the chase, this was his first 50 against Bangladesh and first in 6 innings.

Shahzad added 63 with Hashmatullah Shahidi for the third wicket, this is pair’s second consecutive half century stand in the tournament.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 01:37 IST