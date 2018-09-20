Asia Cup 2018: Rashid Khan celebrates birthday in style, slams 31-ball fifty

Rashid Khan slammed a brilliant half century off just 31 balls to celebrate his birthday in style against Bangladesh during Afghanistan’s Asia Cup 2018 match in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The 20-year old, who is well known for his bowling skills, shared 95 runs with Gulbadin Naib for the unconquered eighth wicket as Afghanistan made a stunning fightback to post a competitive 255 in the Group B encounter.

Rashid ended up hitting eight fours and one six in his 32-ball unbeaten innings and his fifty was the second fastest by any Afghanistan player along with Javed Ahmadi. The record belongs to Mohammad Nabi and wicketkeeper Shafiqullah - both cricketers reaching the milestone in 28 balls.

The 95-run partnership between Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan was also the second highest for the eighth wicket in Asia Cup history. They are only second to the Pakistan duo of Sohail Tanvir and Fawad Alam who shared a 100-run partnership against Hong Kong earlier in the competition.

Opting to bat, Afghanistan were initially struggling against a disciplined Bangladesh bowling attack led by veteran left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan, who grabbed four wickets for 42 runs, but Rashid (57 not out) and Gulbadin (42 not out) turned the tables in the final 10 overs.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 21:39 IST