Asia Cup 2022 renamed hours before tournament opener

Hours before the opening match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and DP World jointly announced a new title sponsorship that will see the upcoming six-nation men’s T20 cricket tournament renamed as the DP World Asia Cup 2022.

The agreement comes as cricket stars from across the continent prepare the second T20 version of the Asia Cup, which will be played in Dubai and Sharjah from 27th August to 11th September 2022.

The new look DP World Asia Cup includes teams representing India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

They will play a total of 13 matches, all broadcast on Star Sports.

The final will be played on 11th September 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE. This is the fourth time that the Asia Cup will be held in UAE.

“We are happy to have DP World as title sponsor of the Asia Cup 2022. The Asia Cup is a prestigious event and the participation of a respected partner like DP World is welcome," said ACC President Jay Shah.

“We are delighted to announce our title sponsorship of the 2022 Asia Cup. The partnership offers a unique opportunity to be a part of one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments in the world, right here in Dubai, the new sports capital of the region. We cannot wait to watch the action unfold over the next few weeks and wish the tournament organisers, teams and players every success over the coming weeks, said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World,.

The ACC was founded in 1983, to promote and develop the sport across in Asia. It currently includes 24 member associations.

