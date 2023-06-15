Home / Cricket / Asia Cup 2023 to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka as ACC accepts hybrid model

Asia Cup 2023 to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka as ACC accepts hybrid model

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jun 15, 2023 04:27 PM IST

With the ACC accepting the hybrid model, the Asia Cup 2023 will now be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Before meeting each other at the grandest stage of them all - the ICC World Cup 2023, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will resume their epic rivalry in the forthcoming edition of the Asia Cup. The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to take place from 31st August to 17th September. The celebrated tournament will be played in a hybrid model across Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

India's Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's Babar Azam pose with the Asia Cup trophy after the toss(REUTERS)
The summit clash of the continental cup will take place on September 17 (Sunday). The Asian Cricket Council has confirmed that India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will play a total of 13 ODI (One Day International) matches at the Asia Cup. Four matches of the Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan while former champions Sri Lanka will host nine games of the showpiece event.

“The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka. The 2023 Edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final,” the Asian Cricket Council said in a statement.

The hybrid model has come into effect after the BCCI expressed its reservations about touring Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Earlier, former champions Pakistan were given the right to entirely host the continental tournament.

According to a previous report, it was learned that the apex cricket board of India agreed to allow Lahore to host four non-India in the first round of the tournament. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the ACC chairman, had made it clear that India would not travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will have two groups, out of which only two teams can seal their berths for the Super Four stage. The standout teams from the Super Four stage will meet each other in the final of the Asia Cup.

