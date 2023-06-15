Home / Cricket / Alcohol, tobacco, betting: BCCI releases list of brand categories banned from being Indian cricket teams' title sponsor

Alcohol, tobacco, betting: BCCI releases list of brand categories banned from being Indian cricket teams' title sponsor

HT Sports Desk
Jun 15, 2023

BCCI shared a list of brand categories which are banned from applying for Indian cricket teams' title sponsorship.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Wednesday, invited tender applications for Indian cricket teams' - men, women and age group teams - title sponsors. BCCI's contract with ed-tech company BYJU'S ended in the last financial year, effectively meaning, the Indian cricket teams are without a title sponsor currently. The effect of it did not seem noticeable in the World Test Championship final as in ICC tournaments, teams are not allowed to sport the title sponsor on their chest. That shifts to the right or left hand. In the case of Australia, they had the logo of their kit manufacturer Asics on the right arm while the logo of their title sponsors - Qantas Airlines - shifted to the left arm. But for India, they only had Adidas - their kit sponsor.

The Indian cricket team is set to get a new title sponsor(Action Images via Reuters)

That is likely to change as soon as BCCI finalises a new title sponsor, the process for which begins with the notice, shared by the board. "The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the National Team Lead Sponsor rights," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

The bid document can be bought for a non-refundable fee of 5 lakh and the last date of purchase will be June 26.

"Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid," Shah stated.

BCCI also shared separate payment details for Indian and overseas entities.

However, not all entities fulfilling the financial criteria can apply for the Indian cricket teams' title sponsorship even if they want to. There are certain entities which are banned by the board from applying.

BCCI shared a list of brand categories which are banned from applying for Indian cricket teams' title sponsorship.

In Annexure B of the document, BCCI listed the following brand categories which are banned:

(A) Athleisure and Sportswear Manufacturer;

(B) Alcohol Products;

(C) Betting;

(D) Cryptocurrency;

(E) Real Money Gaming (Except Fantasy Sports Gaming);

(F) Tobacco; and

(G) one which is likely to offend public morals such as, including but not limited to, pornography.

After a defeat to Australia in the WTC final, India's next assignment will be against the West Indies where they are slated to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. The tour begins with the Test series on July 12.

indian cricket team bcci
