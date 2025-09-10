Asia Cup 2025: All you need to know about UAE's six Indian origin players that can trouble Suryakumar Yadav's Team India

Suryakumar Yadav's India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Wednesday against the United Arab Emirates. There is no contest when one looks at the two teams on paper. However, as the saying goes, nothing can be said until the final ball is bowled. The T20 format is such that weaker teams have the best chance of staging the ultimate upset, and hence India wouldn't take anything lightly. If one looks at the UAE squad, there are a total of six Indian origin players in the UAE squad for the Asia Cup, and all of them have the capability of showing their skill on the biggest stage. Simranjeet Singh once bowled to Shubman Gill in the nets. (Simranjeet Singh - Instagram)

Harshit Kaushik, Simranjeet Singh, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, and Rahul Chopra are the six Indian origin players in the UAE squad for the eight-team tournament, which got underway on Tuesday with the opening contest between Afghanistan and Hong Kong China at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

First things first, the UAE are coached by Lalchand Rajput, the former Indian batter. It must be stated that he was Team India's manager when the MS Dhoni-led side won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 by beating Pakistan in the final at the Wanderers, Johannesburg.

Full UAE squad for the Asia Cup: Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Simranjeet Singh

Now, let's briefly introduce the six Indian-origin players in the UAE squad for the Asia Cup.

Harshit Kaushik

The 28-year-old has played 3 T20Is for the UAE. The bowling all-rounder made his debut earlier this month in the T20 Tri-Nation Series against Afghanistan and Pakistan. In the three matches he played, he scored 22 runs with the bat, while with the ball in hand, he failed to deceive, as he didn't return with a single wicket. He bats left-handed while he is a left-arm orthodox spinner.

Simranjeet Singh

Simranjeet hails from Punjab's Ludhiana. Most famously, he bowled to Shubman Gill in the nets when the India Test captain was about 12 years old. His story is tailor-made for movies, as he was once stranded in Dubai during the COVID-19 lockdown. He then ended up staying back, coaching young players, and eventually making it to the UAE team. The 26-year-old has played 5 ODIs and 12 T20Is, taking 25 wickets across the two formats of the game.

Dhruv Parashar

The 20-year-old all-rounder has represented the UAE in 9 ODIs and 23 T20Is, scoring close to 300 runs across the two formats of the game. In the Tri-Nation Series against Afghanistan and Pakistan, he returned with 34 runs and one wicket. He also played for Desert Vipers in the ILT20; however, he failed to set the stage on fire in the premier T20 tournament.

Alishan Sharafu

Sharafu is one of the most experienced players in the squad. He has played for various teams across different T20 leagues. He has played for Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20. For the UAE, he has played 53 T20Is and 24 ODIs. In the international T20Is, he has returned with 1249 runs, with his highest score being 90 not out. Most recently, he stunned Pakistan with a whirlwind knock of 68, and he had the Salman Ali Agha-led side sweating in the Tri-Nation series.

Aryansh Sharma

Aryansh was born in India's Ghaziabad, and he moved to the UAE with his family when he was just two years old. The 20-year-old represented the team at the 2022 U19 World Cup in the West Indies. He then went on to represent the team at the 2023 Asia Division One Qualifier for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. In March 2023, he was eventually called up to the senior side for the 2023 Nepal Tri-Nation Series, which saw the UAE qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off. He has played 15 T20Is, scoring 365 runs.

Rahul Chopra

The 30-year-old is one of the most experienced players in the team, and he also has the experience of playing in the ILT20 for the Dubai Capitals. In the recent Tri-Nation Series, Chopra showed that he truly belongs on the big stage as he managed to play an unbeaten knock of 52 against an Afghanistan bowling lineup, which comprised Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Fazalhaq Farooqi. He has played for the UAE in 29 T20Is, scoring 600 runs with his highest score being 80.