Asia Cup 2025 match timings changed in new schedule: India vs Pakistan match will now begin on…

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced a change in the match timings for the upcoming DP World Asia Cup 2025, set to be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28. According to the updated schedule, 18 out of the 19 matches in the tournament will now begin at 6:30 PM Gulf Standard Time (GST), which corresponds to 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Babar Azam and Virat Kohli in action(ANI)

The only exception will be the Monday, 15 September clash between UAE and Oman, which will begin at 4:00 PM GST (5:30 PM IST) at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This will be the sole day match of the tournament, with all other games being played under lights.

Why the revised schedule of the Asia Cup 2025?

This revised scheduling decision, made in coordination with broadcasters and venue partners, aims to avoid the excessive heat of Dubai as much as possible and also to maximise primetime viewership across key cricketing nations in South Asia while also offering a more fan-friendly experience in stadiums during the cooler evening hours in the Gulf region.

The Asia Cup 2025 will not only serve as a vital platform for regional supremacy but also as key preparation ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, making every match crucial.

Tournament Format and Groups

The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will feature eight teams, divided into two groups of four:

Group A: India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

Each team will play the others in their group once, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4 stage. In the Super 4, each qualifier will face the other three teams, and the top two from this round will proceed to the final, scheduled for Sunday, 28 September in Dubai.

A reserve day for the final has been set for Monday, 29 September, ensuring contingency in case of weather interruptions.

Asia Cup 2025: Revised Match Schedule (In IST)

Tuesday, 9 September – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 8:00 PM IST

Wednesday, 10 September – India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Thursday, 11 September – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 8:00 PM IST

Friday, 12 September – Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Saturday, 13 September – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi – 8:00 PM IST

Sunday, 14 September – India vs Pakistan, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Monday, 15 September – UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 5:30 PM IST

Monday, 15 September – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Tuesday, 16 September – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 8:00 PM IST

Wednesday, 17 September – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Thursday, 18 September – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 8:00 PM IST

Friday, 19 September – India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 8:00 PM IST

Following the group stage, the Super 4 phase begins:

Saturday, 20 September – B1 vs B2, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Sunday, 21 September – A1 vs A2, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Monday, 22 September – Rest Day

Tuesday, 23 September – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi – 8:00 PM IST

Wednesday, 24 September – A1 vs B2, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Thursday, 25 September – A2 vs B2, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Friday, 26 September – A1 vs B1, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Saturday, 27 September – Rest Day

Sunday, 28 September – Final, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST

Monday, 29 September – Reserve Day