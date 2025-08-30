Asia Cup 2025 match timings changed in new schedule: India vs Pakistan match will now begin on…
The ACC announced revised match timings for Asia Cup 2025, with 18 out of 19 matches starting at 8 PM IST, except for the UAE vs Oman match on September 15.
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced a change in the match timings for the upcoming DP World Asia Cup 2025, set to be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28. According to the updated schedule, 18 out of the 19 matches in the tournament will now begin at 6:30 PM Gulf Standard Time (GST), which corresponds to 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
The only exception will be the Monday, 15 September clash between UAE and Oman, which will begin at 4:00 PM GST (5:30 PM IST) at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This will be the sole day match of the tournament, with all other games being played under lights.
Why the revised schedule of the Asia Cup 2025?
This revised scheduling decision, made in coordination with broadcasters and venue partners, aims to avoid the excessive heat of Dubai as much as possible and also to maximise primetime viewership across key cricketing nations in South Asia while also offering a more fan-friendly experience in stadiums during the cooler evening hours in the Gulf region.
The Asia Cup 2025 will not only serve as a vital platform for regional supremacy but also as key preparation ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, making every match crucial.
Tournament Format and Groups
The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will feature eight teams, divided into two groups of four:
Group A: India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman
Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong
Each team will play the others in their group once, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4 stage. In the Super 4, each qualifier will face the other three teams, and the top two from this round will proceed to the final, scheduled for Sunday, 28 September in Dubai.
A reserve day for the final has been set for Monday, 29 September, ensuring contingency in case of weather interruptions.
Asia Cup 2025: Revised Match Schedule (In IST)
Tuesday, 9 September – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 8:00 PM IST
Wednesday, 10 September – India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST
Thursday, 11 September – Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 8:00 PM IST
Friday, 12 September – Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST
Saturday, 13 September – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi – 8:00 PM IST
Sunday, 14 September – India vs Pakistan, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST
Monday, 15 September – UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 5:30 PM IST
Monday, 15 September – Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST
Tuesday, 16 September – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 8:00 PM IST
Wednesday, 17 September – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST
Thursday, 18 September – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 8:00 PM IST
Friday, 19 September – India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 8:00 PM IST
Following the group stage, the Super 4 phase begins:
Saturday, 20 September – B1 vs B2, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST
Sunday, 21 September – A1 vs A2, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST
Monday, 22 September – Rest Day
Tuesday, 23 September – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi – 8:00 PM IST
Wednesday, 24 September – A1 vs B2, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST
Thursday, 25 September – A2 vs B2, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST
Friday, 26 September – A1 vs B1, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST
Saturday, 27 September – Rest Day
Sunday, 28 September – Final, Dubai – 8:00 PM IST
Monday, 29 September – Reserve Day