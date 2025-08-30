Real reason behind Shubman Gill skipping Duleep Trophy quarters comes to light: India Test captain suffering from flu

Many eyebrows were raised when India’s Test captain and T20 vice-captain, Shubman Gill, did not feature in North Zone's opening match of the Duleep Trophy against East Zone. Gill was named as the captain of the side but instead of him, Haryana's Ankit Kumar stepped up to lead North Zone. A couple of days into he match, the real reason for Shubman Gill not leading North Zone has come to light. India's Test captain Shubman Gill(PTI)

Gill had to withdrawn from the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal against East Zone due to a bout of flu, which kept him grounded at his home in Chandigarh for several days. Gill had to skip the match on medical advice. His absence was a significant blow to North Zone, who were banking on his leadership and recent form in red-ball cricket.

Now fully recovered, the 25-year-old began pre-tournament fitness protocols at BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Saturday and is expected to fly out to Dubai in the coming days. Unlike previous years, when Indian squads travelled as a group from Mumbai, players for the Asia Cup 2025 will arrive in Dubai in a staggered manner from their respective locations. Gill is likely to join the first batch of players travelling from Bengaluru.

Shubman Gill at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.(PTI)

The Indian team is scheduled to assemble in Dubai on September 4, five days ahead of their tournament opener against the UAE on September 9. The Asia Cup will serve as a crucial tournament for India’s preparations ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy next year.

Also seen at the CoE are senior pros Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj, both undergoing routine pre-season assessments. Rohit, who has retired from T20Is and Test cricket, is reportedly being considered for the ODI tour of Australia in October. However, it remains uncertain whether he will feature in the India A vs Australia A one-day series in Kanpur later that month.

Apart from Gill, Jitesh Sharma, another key member of India’s T20 setup, has also arrived at the CoE for pre-tournament preparations. Other centrally contracted players like Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shardul Thakur are expected to report at the facility in the coming days for their fitness clearances.

With India set to face arch-rivals Pakistan and other Asian heavyweights in a packed Asia Cup schedule, Gill’s return to full fitness will be a major relief for the team management. His recent elevation to Test captaincy and his growing role in the T20 setup make his presence vital in India’s campaign in the UAE.