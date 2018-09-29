Asia Cup Final, India vs Bangladesh: Team India Report Card - How Rohit Sharma & Co fared against BAN

India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in a nail-biting contest to lift the Asia Cup title for the seventh time in the history of the tournament in Dubai on Friday. Hindustan Times takes a look at the performance of the Indian players in the final against Bangladesh in Dubai:

Shikhar Dhawan – Rating: 3/10, Verdict: Poor

For once, opener Shikhar Dhawan didn’t score runs in the tournament but unfortunately, it came at the biggest stage of them all — the final. Dhawan could muster just 15 runs in the all-important game but the manner in which he was dismissed was the worst, as he gave the softest of catches to the fielder at mid-off to head back into the hut.

Rohit Sharma – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

Rohit Sharma too couldn’t perform at his absolute best but he kept the Indian innings together from one end after the fall of two early wickets. Rohit was dismissed just two short of what would have been a well-deserved fifty but his stroke-filled innings build the platform for the middle-order batsmen in the chase. Rohit also gets extra marks for his good captaincy. The stand-in-skipper never looked out of sorts even when Liton Das was hitting the ball to all corners of the park and kept rotating the bowlers well until he found a breakthrough.

Ambati Rayudu – Rating: 1/10, Verdict: Very Poor

The stage was set for Ambati Rayudu in the chase after a rare Shikhar Dhawan failure at the top. However, the right-hander wasn’t able to cash in on it as he was dismissed for just two. Rayudu tried to go after the ball outside the off-stump and edged the delivery into the hands of the wicket-keeper. In the context of the game, Rayudu’s dismissal was a big blow for India as he became the second batsman to depart for team’s score of 46.

MS Dhoni – Rating: 8/10, Verdict: Very Good

Mahendra Singh Dhoni seemed like a man possessed as he contributed as a wicket-keeper and as a batsman in India’s thrilling win. Dhoni affected two stumpings, played a crucial role in a run-out and when India was in trouble during the chase, put on a good partnership with Dinesh Karthik to steady the ship. Dhoni scored a patient 67-ball 36 to keep the ‘Men in Blue’ in the chase.

Dinesh Karthik –Rating: 6/10, Verdict: Good

India’s middle-order batsman Dinesh Karthik performed admirably well right through the course of the tournament and the final was no different. The right-hander chipped in with a handy 61-ball 37 and forged a good partnership with Dhoni after the fall of early wickets. In the field, Karthik dropped a half-chance in the slip cordon early in the Bangladesh innings.

Kedar Jadhav – Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very Good

Once again, Kedar Jadhav did the trick with the ball when nothing was going India’s way and the Bangladesh openers had put on a 120-run partnership for the first wicket. Jadhav was handed the ball and he immediately got rid of Mehidy Hasan while in-form batsman Mushfiqur Rahim too followed suit off his bowling. During India’s chase, Jadhav(23* off 27 deliveries) not only fought with the bowlers but also against a hamstring injury to power India to their seventh Asia Cup title.

Ravindra Jadeja – Rating: 6/10, Verdict: Good

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had an off-day with the ball as he was taken for 31 runs in the 6 overs and he also went wicket-less in the innings. But with the bat, Jadeja played a more than handy knock and kept India in the hunt for victory by batting well with the tail. Jadeja scored a patient 23 off 33 deliveries but must be angry at himself for not seeing the team over the line.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Rating: 6/10, Verdict: Good

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (the batsman) did better than Bhuvneshwar Kumar (the bowler) — this says it all about the performance of India’s premier pacer. Bhuvneshwar failed to make any kind of impact with the new-ball and was taken for plenty in the initial overs by the openers. He redeemed himself by bowling well in the death overs but still went wicket-less in the match. With the bat, Bhuvneshwar (21 off 31 deliveries) played one of the best innings of his ODI career and his 45-run partnership with Jadeja put India on top in the chase.

Kuldeep Yadav – Rating: 9/10, Verdict: Very Good

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav had a memorable final as he ended with stunning figures of 3/45 in 10 overs. Kuldeep scalped the crucial wickets of centurion Liton Das and middle-order batsman Mahmudullah. While Mashrafe Mortaza, who could have added crucial runs at the end, was sent packing by the wily spinner. With the bat, Kuldeep remained not out at 5 and kept his composure in the nerve-wracking stage of the chase.

Yuzvendra Chahal – Rating: 7/10, Verdict: Good

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal too had a good outing with the ball and he played a big role in pulling the match back for India, following a disastrous start. Chahal trapped Imrul Kayes LBW and he became the second Bangladesh batsman to depart in a span of just eight runs. Chahal kept the Bangladesh batsman quiet and gave away just 31 runs in 8 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah – Rating: 5/10, Verdict: Average

The world number one bowler had a horror outing with the ball in the first few overs. Jasprit Bumrah’s line and length was completely wayward with the new ball and he was guilty of wasting that advantage. Bumrah was taken for plenty, before he redeemed himself in the death overs, like Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In 8.3 overs, Bumrah scalped just one wicket and gave away 39 runs.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 15:02 IST