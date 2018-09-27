Asia Cup Final: Stats reveal Ambati Rayudu’s importance in the Indian team

Middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu may have played just 39 ODIs for India so far, but he has time and time again illustrated his importance to the side in the 50-over format.

In the ongoing Asia Cup, Rayudu hasn’t had many opportunities to bat but whenever he was asked to do the job for the team, the right hander was up for it. He scored a brisk half-century against Hong Kong in India’s opener and slammed his second fifty of the tournament while opening the innings against Afghanistan.

Overall, Rayudu has scored 1,228 runs at an average 51.16 which is the second best average by an Indian batsman who has scored minimum 1,000 ODI runs.

Rayudu has constantly maintained his average in the north of 40 (year wise), with the best being in the current calendar year.

However, if there is one team against whom Rayudu has been found wanting are India’s Asia Cup final opponent — Bangladesh. In the seven matches played that he has played against the ‘Bangla Tigers’, Rayudu has managed to score just 84 runs at an average of 16.80, which is his worst among all.

But Rayudu will have the opportunity to improve this poor record when India take on Bangladesh in the battle for Asian supremacy on Friday.

