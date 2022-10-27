Home / Cricket / Asitha Fernando replaces Binura Fernando in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad

Asitha Fernando replaces Binura Fernando in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad

cricket
Published on Oct 27, 2022 04:04 PM IST

Binura Fernando was unable to complete the opening over and had to leave the field as Sri Lanka slumped to a seven-wicket defeat by Australia on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando celebrates(ANI)
Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando celebrates(ANI)
Reuters |

Bowler Asitha Fernando will join up with Sri Lanka's Twenty20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Binura Fernando after the seamer was ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Binura Fernando was unable to complete the opening over and had to leave the field as Sri Lanka slumped to a seven-wicket defeat by Australia on Tuesday.

"(Asitha) will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia," the tournament's Event Technical Committee said in a statement on Thursday.

Asitha Fernando has played three T20 internationals for Sri Lanka and has taken two wickets in the shortest format.

Binura Fernando had been brought into the team as a replacement for injured left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka earlier this month.

Sri Lanka, who are second in Group 1 in the Super 12 stage, next take on New Zealand on Saturday.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup sri lanka
t20 world cup sri lanka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out