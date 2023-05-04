'Asked Dhawan what to do. He said...': Rohit's stunning remark sends Twitter into overdrive in IPL 2023 - Watch

Shikhar Dhawan was reunited with his partner-in-crime Rohit Sharma as the two of the finest Indian openers marshalled their troops in match No.48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday. Dhawan's Punjab Kings (PBKS) squared off against five-time winners Mumbai Indians led by India's all-format captain, Rohit, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma and Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan pose for a picture (IPL Twitter)

After winning the toss, Rohit joked that he took Dhawan's advice and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings. “I asked Shikhar Dhawan what to do. He said bowl first, so we will bowl first,” Rohit said after the Mumbai Indians skipper won the toss. Rohit's savage response soon became the talk of the town on the internet. A video of the light-hearted moment was also shared by the official social media handle of IPL on Wednesday.

Talking more about the match, PBKS skipper Dhawan scored 30 off 20 balls while Matthew Short played a gritty knock of 27 off 26 balls. Liam Livingstone's whirlwind knock of 82 off 42 balls and Jitesh Sharma's unbeaten 49 (27) propelled Punjab Kings to 214-3 in 20 overs. In a match where Dhawan struggled to cash in on his start, his former India opening partner Rohit even failed to open his account.

Rohit had another forgetful outing for MI as the leader of the Men In Blue only lasted for three balls against Dhawan's Punjab Kings. The senior opener was dismissed for a duck by Rishi Dhawan in the first over of the high-scoring contest. After Rohit's dismissal, opener Ishan Kishan took over and played a scintillating knock of 75 off 41 balls against PBKS.

While Kishan laid the foundation for a successful run-chase, superstar Suryakumar Yadav smashed 66 off 31 balls before Tilak Varma's quick-fire 26 off 10 balls sealed MI's six-wicket win over PBKS at Mohali. "Kishan is powerful. He practises those kind of shots. He has been working really hard for the last couple of weeks. I wouldn't say a worrying factor. But we need to think how to shut down overs. Three to four games we have conceded more than 200. When the pressure is on, you need to execute what is best for you," Rohit said after the match.

