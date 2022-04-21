'At his age, he's picking the length better than most players younger to him': Shastri's huge praise for India veteran

While the IPL has always proven to be a breeding ground for youngsters, it has also given platform to the established lot to get back form or establish their dominance further. This year, the emergence of the likes of Ayush Badoni, Tilak Verma, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora has been a story in itself, but at the same time, the stars of Indian cricket haven't quite fired. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's disappointing outings have cast a shadow on their form in a T20 World Cup year, while KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah have fired in patches. On the other hand, the returning Hardik Pandya has been the story of this year IPL, producing match-winning knocks and bowling at over 140 clicks. (Also Read: 'Even Shaheen doesn't bowl over 145 kph, but Umran...' - Pakistan legend says SRH pacer will 'make a name for himself')

While all the attention has mostly been the huge superstars of Indian cricket, one man has quietly gone about his business. No one gave him a chance, given his record with his previous franchise, but this year, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dinesh Karthik has left everyone stunned with his consistency. So impressive has Karthik been that former India coach Ravi Shastri feels that this is the best DK has looked in a long time, highlighting the traits that has made the 36-year-old special in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

"He is doing what he loves to do. The positions he is getting into… if you see the way he is batting, he is literally picking his spot. And he’s getting into great positions to play the shots. He is moving early. He is anticipating what the bowler is doing and what he is doing extremely well this year is that the anticipation is coming out to be dead right 99 percent of the times. That makes a difference. You are outsmarting the bowler when you are one step ahead of him," Shastri said on the Byju's Cricket Live Show.

Karthik has scored 210 runs from seven matches in IPL 2022 with an astonishing average of 210. He has remained unbeaten on six out of his seven outings with the bat and scored one half-century – an unbeaten 66 vs Delhi Capitals. Shastri highlighted one standout feature of Karthik, which he feels at his age, does not come easy.

"The clarity, the thought process is very good and positive and it's making all the difference in the world. He has all the experience in the world. He has been around for long. He is fit and what's great to see that the hunger is still there. He is playing for a new franchise and the responsibility has been given to him clear cut. He knows his job. One thing I must say is that at his age, he picks up length better than most players younger to him, especially the short ball. He is having a ball. An absolute ball of a time," mentioned the former India all-rounder.

