‘At his age, if he’s in and out of the India XI…': BCCI official not too hopeful of Akash Deep's Test future

Five wickets in two Tests at an average of 54 does not paint a rosy picture but it doesn't paint the entire picture either. Akash Deep was the classic example of how stats can be deceiving. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, the Bengal speedster was perhaps the most unlucky bowler. Barring one spell at the MCG in Australia's second innings, Akash was spot on. He bowled his heart out, hit the right areas, troubled the batter, beat the bat but just didn't get the wickets that he deserved. When he found the edge after numerous plays and misses, either it went through the vacant slip cordon or didn't carry. When he rapped the batters on the pads, the 'umpire's call' went against him. India's Akash Deep, right, walks off the field after losing his wicket as Rishabh Pant looks on(AP)

After he was ruled out of the last and final Test in Sydney with a back injury, there was obviously a school of thought that believed whether Akash Deep would be remembered when the selectors meet to pick India's Test squad for the England tour some six months later.

Akash Deep is anyway not getting any younger. At 28, he is supposed to be in his prime as a fast bowler and a BCCI official said if at this of his career, he is unable to grab his opportunities and cement his place in the side then it might be difficult to think about a prolonged international career.

“In Melbourne, he was sometimes pitching it either too short or too fall. Besides, given his age, if he’s in and out (of the XI) at his age, that could go on to be the difference,” a BCCI official told The Telegraph on Monday. “And then, he has a dodgy back which has been troubling him even before his Bengal debut (in 2019). That’s also another thing he has to look after.”

'Akash Deep will get stronger'

Former Bengal off-spinner Sourasish Lahiri said Akash Deep may have beaten the bat many times, but his length wasn't ideal for picking wickets on Australian pitches.

“Initially, he was bowling back-of-a-length. But then, he didn’t take much time to find the right length: that six to eight-metre length which makes the batter think whether to play on the front or back foot,” Bengal U-19 head coach Sourasish Lahiri, having worked with Akash since the latter’s Bengal U-23 days, said.

“With his fast arm action, he bowled the stock ball (the one coming into the batter) quite well, troubling Steve Smith at the MCG. Yes, there were several plays and misses off his bowling. But this helps to boost your perseverance and makes you mentally stronger. He will learn that in Test cricket, you get nothing on a platter.”