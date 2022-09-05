Home / Cricket / 'At least identify your Playing XI first': Shoaib Akhtar slams India's 'confused selection' after defeat to Pakistan

'At least identify your Playing XI first': Shoaib Akhtar slams India's 'confused selection' after defeat to Pakistan

cricket
Published on Sep 05, 2022 03:50 PM IST

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has questioned India's team selection, calling it 'confusing' for the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday.

Shoaib Akhtar has raised a couple of points about India's performance against Pakistan on Sunday evening.&nbsp;(Getty Images)
Shoaib Akhtar has raised a couple of points about India's performance against Pakistan on Sunday evening. (Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has questioned India's team selection, calling it 'confusing' for the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday. With Ravindra Jadeja ruled out and Avesh Khan down with fever, India were forced to make two changes with Hardik Pandya returning in place of Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Deepak Hooda getting a game ahead of pacer Avesh.

However, Hardik replacing Karthik was a bit surprising since India had included DK as their wicketkeeper batter for the match against Pakistan last Sunday and brought Pant is when the star all-rounder was rested against Hong Kong. So if Pandya was to return, it should have ideally been at the expense of Pant, but the axe fell on Karthik.

Another decision that left everyone surprised was Hooda not bowling a single over and Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi delivering 8 overs of spin by India. The two decisions by captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid and the management left Akhtar puzzled, who urged the Indian team to sort out their final Playing XI.

"I had told the Indians and a lot of my friends not to be so happy (after the win last Sunday). Pakistan will make a very strong comeback and they will ruthlessly beat India. But India should not lose heart. They need to decided what is the final XI that they would pick. Who is your future? Rishabh Pant, or Dinesh Karthik? Is it Hooda, or Bishnoi? What is your final XI? Identify your Playing XI first. India's team came across a very confused selection for me and I don't know why," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Put in to bat first, openers Rohit and KL Rahul provided India an explosive start putting 54 in just 5.1 overs. This was once again a testament to India's fresh and bold approach in T20Is brushing aside the outdated template of a batter playing through the innings. But while most have welcomed this style of play, Akhtar feels it is important for one of the top-order players – to play anchor.

"I don't understand what style of cricket India wants to play because whoever is coming, is just hitting. Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma who is not in form is also hitting. As is Rishabh Pant, Hardik is too. See, someone has to anchor the innings. KL Rahul has to play till the end like Rizwan," added Akhtar.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Asia Cup 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
asia cup india vs pakistan shoaib akhtar + 1 more
asia cup india vs pakistan shoaib akhtar

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out