‘At least you’re not stuck with your wife’: Mumbai Indians pacer shares hilarious message to begin 14-day self-isolation

cricket

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 10:47 IST

Mumbai Indians left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan is in 14-day self-isolation period on his return to New Zealand from Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday. He returned home after New Zealand had enforced a mandatory 14-day self-isolation for anyone who enters its borders from Australia after midnight of Sunday amid the outbreak of novel COVID-19 across the globe.

McClenaghan took to Twitter to and shared a photo of a note from his wife after returning home. “When you start to get frustrated just think... it could be worse... At least you’re not stuck inside with your wife!! Love You,” the note read.

The pacer said his wife had gone to stay with her parents and noticed the note on his fridge upon his return.

ALSO READ: ‘How can you eat bats and dogs’: Shoaib Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak

“Straight home into isolation, get home to this note from my legendary wife who’s gone to stay with her parents for a few weeks. See you guys in 14 days,” McClenaghan wrote.

Straight home into isolation, get home to this note from my legendary wife who’s gone to stay with her parents for a few weeks. See you guys in 14 days 👌 pic.twitter.com/GjEo4n4Vhk — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 15, 2020

“Karachi Kings fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan will return to New Zealand following the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to provide an option to competing players to withdraw from the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League 2020,” the PCB had said in a statement.

McClenaghan plays for Mumbai Indians in IPL and has been an integral member of the side over the past three years. The IPL 2020 has been suspended until April 15, and the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to proceed with the season, but the remainder of the matches will be played behind closed doors.