‘Atrocious, awful’: Shreyas Iyer after India suffer biggest T20I defeat in abject surrender to England, remain winless

Second-lowest T20I total. Biggest defeat in T20 internationals. Those were a couple of lows which India hit as they crashed and burned against England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The batting line-up simply imploded as India were bowled out for 76, narrowly avoiding their lowest-ever T20I total (74). England then completed a 125-run rout – India's biggest defeat in the format – to take a 2-0 lead in the series. India can no longer win the series. At best, they can claim the remaining two matches to salvage some pride, although on current form, even that looks a difficult task.

Shreyas Iyer is running out of answers (Reuters)

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With this, India remain winless on their UK tour as the start to Shreyas Iyer's tenure as T20I captain goes from bad to worse. The skipper admitted India were "atrocious" and said individuals needed to take responsibility after the heavy defeat on Tuesday. After conceding 200 on a belter of a surface, India's batters were at sixes and sevens against the pace-bowling duo of Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer, who combined to claim seven wickets.

“It was atrocious. Losing by such a big margin isn't acceptable. First things first, we have to accept this loss and go back to the drawing board. It wasn't a 200- wicket. Losing four in the Powerplay didn't create momentum; we lost it there. You can plan a lot, once you come into the ground, you have to adapt, figure out lengths. Hard lengths helped, we didn't execute,” Iyer said after the match.

How the Indian batting capitulated

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{{^usCountry}} India's innings was over almost as quickly as a highlights package. After Phil Salt's 70 and Sam Curran's unbeaten 41 powered England past 200, taking some of the sheen off Prince Yadav's impressive show (2/30), the stage was set for the Indian batters to at least mount a challenge. Instead, the innings ended with a whimper. Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue's pace proved too much for openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma, and India soon slumped to 41/4. The lack of partnerships meant the wickets tumbled, with only four batters reaching double figures. In the end, India just about avoided their lowest-ever T20I total of 74 against Australia in 2008, but Adil Rashid's dismissal of Varun Chakaravarthy confirmed their second-lowest total in T20 internationals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India's innings was over almost as quickly as a highlights package. After Phil Salt's 70 and Sam Curran's unbeaten 41 powered England past 200, taking some of the sheen off Prince Yadav's impressive show (2/30), the stage was set for the Indian batters to at least mount a challenge. Instead, the innings ended with a whimper. Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue's pace proved too much for openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma, and India soon slumped to 41/4. The lack of partnerships meant the wickets tumbled, with only four batters reaching double figures. In the end, India just about avoided their lowest-ever T20I total of 74 against Australia in 2008, but Adil Rashid's dismissal of Varun Chakaravarthy confirmed their second-lowest total in T20 internationals. {{/usCountry}}

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“When you're chasing, you have to set patterns and our execution was off. Great opportunity to come back strong. We've played awful cricket but lots to learn as well. Players have to figure out ways to create impact. Every individual has to work on creating impact and taking responsibility,” added Iyer.