Auqib Nabi blocks out potential England tour call-up noise despite Ganguly's prediction, focuses on IPL debut with DC

After a standout Ranji Trophy campaign, Auqib Nabi has positioned himself as one of the most exciting names to watch in the upcoming IPL season, where he is set to debut for Delhi Capitals. The young pacer made a strong impression in domestic cricket with his red-ball exploits, earning praise for his tight line and length, along with his ability to generate swing. Jammu and Kashmir's Auqib Nabi is raring to make an impact in IPL. (PTI)

Nabi finished as the leading wicket-taker in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy Elite division, picking up 60 wickets in 10 matches at a remarkable average of 12.57. His tally included seven five-wicket hauls and two four-wicket spells. In the final against Karnataka, he delivered a defining performance, claiming a crucial five-for as Jammu and Kashmir bowled out their opponents for 293, securing a massive first-innings lead on their way to a historic title win.

Recently, former India captain and Delhi Capitals director Sourav Ganguly backed Nabi for higher honours, suggesting he is close to breaking into the national side and that the upcoming white-ball tour of England could be an ideal stage for his debut.

Meanwhile, Nabi is not focusing much on getting an India call-up as he is all locked in to perform and make a name for himself in the IPL, where DC splashed INR 8.4 crore.

"It (the IPL) will be very important because, it is global (tournament) and you can watch it everywhere. The competition here is very good. Our selection is only through domestic cricket, if you do well in red-ball (cricket), and I think I have done well in red-ball," he said in the press conference.

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“Winning matches for India is my ultimate goal” Speaking about the backing he has received and the chatter around a potential call-up for England tour, Auqib Nabi said the team management’s confidence has helped him stay grounded, adding that he prefers to focus on performing now rather than thinking too far ahead.

"Management always talks positively, they say you are our wicket-taker and we are backing you no matter the situation. For me too, at the same time, this is a good opportunity to perform well. As for future opportunities like the England tour you mentioned, I'm not thinking about that," he added.

Opening up on his long-term ambition while keeping his immediate priorities clear, Nabi said representing India remains his ultimate dream, but for now, his full focus is on making an impact in the IPL and letting the future take care of itself.

"Obviously, playing for India and winning matches for India is my ultimate goal. It will be a dream come true if I play for India, so that is my main focus. (But) right now, I am focusing on IPL. Let's see what happens in the future," he said.