Aus vs Ban: Video Highlights of David Warner and Mushfiqur Rahim explosive centuries - Watch

The 2019 ICC World Cup has seen fantastic performances with the bat so far, but the match between Australia and Bangladesh produced two knocks which could go down as the best in the tournament so far.

On a belter of a wicket at Trent Bridge, Australia and Bangladesh both posted totals in excess of 330 runs but the Aussies still ran out as comfortable winners by 48 runs.

David Warner was the destroyer-in-chief for the ‘Men in Yellow’ as he powered his way to a second century of the tournament. The southpaw scored 166 runs with the help of 14 boundaries and 5 massive sixes in his 147-ball stay in the middle.

Watch: Warner & Rahim’s centuries

Bangladesh on the other hand was powered by a century from wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 102 runs off 97 deliveries with the help of 9 boundaries and a maximum.

These two knocks have surely lit up the tournament.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 12:09 IST