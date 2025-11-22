Aussie media tears into ‘shambolic’ batting display on first day of Ashes; reaction to ‘car crash’ of a showing in Perth

Despite a day of cricket in which the batting folded for 172 runs inside 33 overs, England end Day One of the first Ashes Test match at Perth Stadium on top. They lead their host Australia by 49 runs, with the Aussies having only one wicket in hand heading into the second morning. Alex Carey was one of the players under fire from the Australian media.(AFP)

There are some who might argue that there is no day of the Ashes more important than its first, with how that day goes setting the tone for the remainder of the series. With England recovering from their debacle to take nine wickets and establish dominance in this match, the reaction in Australia was knee-jerk as they watched their batters tamely fall one after another to England's five-man pace bowling attack.

The Australian media was on hand to tear into their players for an atypically limp start at home, with many publications not biting back their words. Most fearsome was from The Chronicle, who didn’t hesitate in calling the batting an ‘ultimate brain explosion’ – referencing in particular Alex Carey’s wicket as he guided an upper-cut straight to third man.

Usman Khawaja under fire after faux pas

Another player who found himself on the receiving end of citicism was the experienced Usman Khawaja, who stepped off the field but was disallowed from opening the batting due to not having spent enough time on-field upon his return. Forced to bat at number four instead, he threw Australia’s top-order off-skelter, including debutant Jake Weatherald having to face Jofra Archer first up.

Khawaja’s career was declared ‘on the brink’ by Brisbane Courier Mail, while some publications revealed Khawaja’s back spasm that kept him off the field took place after he had participated in a golf tournament on the eve of the Ashes. The West Australian published a first-page spread led by saying ‘Mulligan’, referencing the alleged link to golf, and said Australia were left in disarray.

Writers for Sydney Morning Herald didn’t hold back from criticising Australia’s performance either. A ‘116-year low’, a ‘stunning collapse’, and ‘Australia crumble in shambolic fashion’ were all phrases included in their analysis of the first day’s play.

Following Mitchell Starc’s 7-wicket haul, the bowler was commended for a ‘masterclass’ – but then the Aussie batters were lambasted as they ‘wasted it’. Fox Sports in Australia didn’t hold back either: summing things up rather nicely, they called the 19-wicket first day a ‘car crash’.

England will expect to wrap up Australia’s last wicket stand sooner rather than later, after which the pressure will be back on the visitors to establish a big lead in the third innings.