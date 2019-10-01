e-paper
Aussie Test star Marnus Labuschagne drops pants while fielding, still manages to affect run out - Watch

While his effort helped his team get a wicket, Labuschage lost control of his pants and this resulted in a hilarious moment on the field.

cricket Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne.
Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne.(Twitter)
         

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne made an immediate impact on the recently concluded Ashes series when he walked in to bat at Lord’s as a substitute for the injured Steve Smith, scoring a fighting 59 in the second innings. He would go on to string a series of impressive scores in the series and has all but cemented his place in the Test for a while at least.

The player, who represents Queensland in domestic cricket, was the centre of attraction on Sunday during his team’s match against Victoria for his fielding skills. In the 29th over of Victoria’s innings Labuschagne showed great reflexes and alertness to affect the run out of Chris Tremain. Will Sutherland pushed the ball towards the cover region and tried to sneak a single but Labuschagne quickly picked up the ball and threw it to the keeper.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya to leave for UK on Wednesday to treat back

While his effort helped his team get a wicket, Labuschage lost control of his pants and this resulted in a hilarious moment on the field. The video of the incident was tweeted by cricket.com.au and it shows the player all smiles and somewhat embarrassed after the incident. 

“Pants down, no problems! Marnus Labuschagne with some elite fielding for @qldcricket,” was the message on the tweet. Queensland went on to win the match with a huge margin, after posting a commanding 322/9, thanks mainly to a century by captain Usman Khawaja.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 20:11 IST

