Australia announce open training session at Gabba days after Team India gets mobbed, body shamed in Adelaide

Australia are set to open the doors during their preparations for the third match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. An announcement made by Cricket Australia on social media stated that an open training session will take place for the Australian team on Thursday, December 12, before the commencement of the Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australia's Nathan McSweeney bats in the nets during the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval.(AFP)

The Australian team will use the stadium itself for the open training session, with fans welcomed free-of-charge to come attend the nearly 4-hour long session at a ground that was once considered Australia’s fortress, before the heroics of the Indian team helped them win a decisive match on their previous tour down under.

Australia’s decision to host an open training session arrives after the Indian contingent announced that they will no longer be hosting open sessions on the tour in Australia. India’s decision arrived after the players claimed they weren’t happy with the presence of fans at the net sessions, with senior players such as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul stating to the press that training to the full capacity was difficult with the unfamiliar presence of fans.

“Very different, not used to it,” said Rahul to reporters ahead of the Adelaide Test. “We have practice with crowds, but it’s mostly T20 and ODIs back home; we’ve had crowds come in and watch our practice sessions. So, it felt a little different.”

India to train in private ahead of third Test

The Indian players were reportedly unhappy with the repeated requests of fans for selfies and autographs, which prevented them from concentrating and focusing on the task at hand. As per reports in the Australian media, the players were also evidently displeased when fans mocked or egged on batters for missing deliveries during net sessions, for instance.

India had also opted against open sessions due to their wish that the team be able to practice in private, as to tactical and strategic decisions not being leaked to the media or their opponents. “You know, the net sessions are very private, and this was the first time ever I saw so many people during the nets,” captain Rohit told reporters on the eve of the Adelaide Test.

“And when you're training, when you're practising, there are a lot of conversations that happen, and those conversations are very private. We don't want anyone to hear those conversations. It is as simple as that because there's a lot of planning," he concluded.

India reportedly put up makeshift barricades last week during their preparations to achieve some privacy near the Manuka Oval in Canberra, but that has not deterred Pat Cummins and his team, who will be opening the doors for the home fans to come watch them train at the Gabba. The third Test match begins on December 14 in Brisbane.