Australia beat India by 5 wickets in second WODI

Chandigarh: For much of the first innings in the second ODI at Hobart, India Women appeared to be building a total based on patience, recovery and resolve. But by the end, Australia Women once again underlined why they remain the gold standard in the modern game. Georgia Voll. (X)

On Friday, the hosts sealed a five-wicket victory to clinch the ODI series and move 6-4 ahead in the multi-format contest.

Choosing once again to set a target, India posted 251 for 9 in 50 overs. Without opener Shafali Verma, the responsibility at the top grew heavier. Pratika Rawal (52 off 81) and Harmanpreet Kaur (54 off 70) answered that call with composed half-centuries, steadying the innings at crucial junctures. Yet, on a surface that offered value for strokes, the total felt just short of par.

Smriti Mandhana began with characteristic elegance, her 31 off 37 balls was punctuated by crisp off-side drives. Alongside Rawal, she stitched a fluent 78-run opening stand that laid a sturdy base. The Powerplay belonged to India. But as has often been the case against Australia, momentum proved fleeting.

Ashleigh Gardner’s breakthrough, removing Mandhana, triggered a slide. Jemimah Rodrigues fell while trying to force the pace, Rawal was run out just as she seemed set for a bigger contribution, and Deepti Sharma’s early dismissal left India at 103 for 4. The innings, once fluid, suddenly required repair.

Harmanpreet Kaur stepped into that breach with calm authority. Her half-century was not flamboyant but deeply responsible — rotating strike, absorbing pressure and waiting for moments to counterattack. A towering six hinted at a late flourish, but Australia’s bowlers refused to yield.

Richa Ghosh injected urgency with a brisk 22 off 19 balls, while Amanjot Kaur (13), Kashvee Gautam (25) and Kranti Gaud (19 off 15) chipped in with valuable runs. Debutant Vaishnavi Sharma’s lively 10 off five deliveries nudged India beyond the 250-mark — a psychological barrier, if nothing else.

At 251 for 9, India had something to defend — but against Australia’s formidable batting order, early breakthroughs were imperative.

Alyssa Healy’s dismissal for 6, bowled by Kashvee Gautam, offered a glimmer of opportunity. What followed, however, was a statement of dominance.

Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll dismantled the chase with audacity and assurance. Litchfield was electric from the outset, racing to 80 off 62 balls with 11 fours and a six. She pierced gaps effortlessly and ensured the required rate never became a talking point.

At the other end, Voll produced an innings of remarkable authority. Her 101 off 82 balls blended power with precision — 13 fours, a six and a calmness that belied her years. She drove on the rise, flicked with control and rotated strike seamlessly, turning the chase into an exhibition of modern ODI batting.

Their 119-run partnership shifted the contest irreversibly. India’s bowlers searched for control, but the pressure never mounted. Even when Kranti Gaud dismissed Litchfield and Voll departed after her century, Australia were cruising.

Beth Mooney’s composed 31 steadied the final phase, and Gardner’s unbeaten 19 ensured there were no stumbles. Australia surged to 252 for 5 in just 36.1 overs — 83 balls to spare — underlining a gulf in finishing power.

Brief scores: INDW: 251/9 in 50 overs (Pratika Rawal 52, Harmanpreet Kaur 54, Ashleigh Gardner 2/39, Annabel Sutherland 2/37); AUSW: 252/5 in 36.1 overs (Voll 101, Litchfield 80, Mooney 31, Kashvee Gautam 2/47, Deepti Sharma 2/32). Australia women won by 5 wickets.