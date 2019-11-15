e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Australia building battle-hardened and mature squad for 2022 India tour: Justin Langer

The 2022 series between India and Australia will be held between September and November and will include four Tests and three T20 Internationals as per the current Future Tours Program

cricket Updated: Nov 15, 2019 14:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
Australia head coach Justin Langer during nets
Australia head coach Justin Langer during nets (Action Images via Reuters)
         

It’s still a good two years away but Australia coach Justin Langer says he has started building the battle-hardened and mature squad that would be able to challenge the formidable-at-home India in the 2022 Test series.

Langer, who took over as Australia coach in May 2018 soon after the ball-tampering episode in South Africa, has closely observed India dominating at home in the longest format with a goal in mind -- to have a squad mature enough to combat the world no.1 Test team.

Kohli’s men registered a record-breaking 11th home series win on the trot when they defeated South Africa last month at home.

“It reminds me of how hard it is, that’s for sure,” Langer told ESPNcricinfo.

“It’s always been the case that it’s been hard to win in India. But that’s the expectation and we’ve got a couple of years now to find that maturity. I’m talking about, to be nice and battle hardened and as ready as possible for that series,” he said.

The 2022 series between the arch-rivals will be held between September and November and will include four Tests and three T20 Internationals as per the current Future Tours Program. Langer had spoken about the ultimate goal of defeating India in India when he was appointed as Australia coach.

“If I fast forward it, the Indian tour against India, the Test tour in three or four years’ time, to me that’s the ultimate. We will judge ourselves as a great cricket team if we beat India in India,” he had said.

Since the 48-year-old has taken over, Australia has had an inconsistent run. They lost a home series to India before defeating Sri Lanka but just about managed to retain the Ashes after drawing the engagement in England earlier this year.

“I think it was an indication of the maturity of our team. I don’t mean maturity in age but coming together as a group, it takes great skill but it takes time, great mental toughness and endurance, to be able to back it up over and over again,” he said.

“When you’re going through it you’d love to see more of that consistency, but I look at it from a bigger picture point of view, it means we’ve got areas we can keep getting better in.”

tags
top news
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI’s last day at work
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI’s last day at work
‘Our judgment not to be played around with’: Supreme Court cautions Centre
‘Our judgment not to be played around with’: Supreme Court cautions Centre
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
Boy battles 14-foot-long crocodile to save sister from its jaws
Boy battles 14-foot-long crocodile to save sister from its jaws
Minor Andhra girl cheated, raped by auto-rickshaw driver; delivers baby
Minor Andhra girl cheated, raped by auto-rickshaw driver; delivers baby
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh liveThe Body trailerMicrosoft Project xCloudIPL 2020Gautam GambhirAnushka SharmaSSC CGL

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news