Australia have ‘lot of guys’ to replace out-of-form captain Aaron Finch in T20 World Cup: Josh Hazlewood

Ever since Aaron Finch hung his boots from the 50-over format, a number of probable have emerged who can fill in the vacant captaincy position. While Test captain Pat Cummins is favoured to succeed the opener, many see Steve Smith as a strong candidate. David Warner too has expressed his interest in leading the team and has spoken to Cricket Australia CEO Nick Holey to lift his leadership ban.

Now with the T20 World Cup fast approaching Finch's place in the playing XI may come under scrutiny due to his loss of form. What makes Finch’s case worse is his string of low scores. He managed 5(4), 0(2), 5(13) in the recently-concluded Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, which Australia won 3-0. More so his average in T20Is this year has been just 13.

However, Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood feels that won't be a cause of worry, claiming most of his teammates are ready to step in as the captain if the need arises.

Also Read: Contrasting fortunes for Virat Kohli, Babar Azam in in ICC rankings after Asia Cup 2022

Former teammates and selector George Bailey have backed Finch to dig himself out of his form slump and lead the team at the global tournament but Hazlewood stopped short of describing the opener's captaincy as essential.

"All teams at the moment really feel like they're quite senior and there's a lot of guys who sort of take the leadership upon themselves when they're out there in the middle doing their chosen skill," Hazlewood was quoted as saying to reporters by Reuters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

"There's quite a lot of experience out there in the middle and I think it would be quite easy for the next captain to come in and just seamlessly transition," he added.

Australia, who will kick-off their title defence against New Zealand on October 22, have both Finch and Hazlewood in the squad.

Also Read | 'Some people retire once': Ex-India star tears into Shahid Afridi's Virat Kohli comment, tweet viral

Hazlewood also feels that the management might not consider Cummins as the new ODI captain because of his extensive role in the red-ball setup, due to which he is at times rested for the white-ball matches. He instead feels they would go for a more stable option, who plays the format regularly.

"With the quicks, we’re probably going to rest (from) white ball here and there so it’s not like, I guess, Patty with the Test matches playing every game that could create a reshuffle of captaincy and vice-captaincy all the time.

"You probably want someone in there who’s stable and playing every game. It makes it a lot easier, I think," the pacer said.

-with Reuters inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON