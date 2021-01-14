IND USA
Australia head coach Langer reacts on Bumrah, Jadeja's injury ahead of 4th Test

India vs Australia: While the absence of the aforementioned players is going to have a huge impact on the series decider, Australian head coach Justin Langer has called the final clash as ‘survival of the fittest’.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Australia's head coach Justin Langer waits for his players before they train at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against India starting Thursday.(AP)

It’s going to be an uphill task for the Indians to face Australia at their fortress – Gabba – without some of their finest match-winners. The tourists are currently dealing with spree injuries to a number of their top-performers as more than five players have been ruled out of the series with injuries.

The likes of KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami had flown back home before the Sydney face-off while Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari sustained injuries during the third Test. The latest addition to this list is Jasprit Bumrah who suffered an abdominal strain and looks doubtful for the Brisbane Test.

WATCH: India's unique fielding drill ahead of Brisbane Test goes viral

“Hopefully, it (absence of Bumrah and Jadeja) impacts it (the contest) a lot. But I have said this is going to be the survival of the fittest this summer,” Langer said in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

“And I have said when I was asked at the start of the summer about Virat (Kohli) not being here...if you are taking your best players out of any team, whether it is our team or our opponent, it is going to have an impact or it is potentially going to have an impact,” he added.

But Langer would rather focus on his team's resources than worry about how India would put together their playing XI in the fourth Test starting January 15 here.

"...Test cricket, like I keep saying survival of the fittest, and we can't concentrate on what India are doing, we just concentrate on (what) we are doing to make sure that we are up for the contest,” he signed off.

