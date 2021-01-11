Australia, India retain top-two spots in WTC standings after draw in Sydney Test
Australia and India on Monday held on to their top two positions in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings following the engrossing draw in the third Test here.
The Indian batting unit displayed tremendous grit as it hung on for a memorable draw against Australia in the third Test to leave the series levelled at 1-1 with one game to go at Brisbane.
India's remarkable show saw them stay marginally ahead of third-placed New Zealand in the WTC points tally.
"An incredible battle in Sydney has helped both teams retain the top two spots in the ICC World Test Championship standings. A difference of 0.2 per cent between India and New Zealand," ICC wrote on its Twitter handle.
New Zealand had earlier achieved the number one position in the ICC Test Team Rankings for the first time in history following their clean-sweep of Pakistan and West Indies.
Both Australia and India bagged 10 points each after the draw, which helped the visitors become the first team to touch the 400-point mark in the WTC table.
India, however, remained at the second spot behind Australia as positions are now being determined by the percentage of points won.
Hanuma Vihari, battling a hamstring tear, batted for 160 balls for his 23, while Ravichandran Ashwin played 128 balls scoring 39 as the duo wore down Australia by batting for 42.4 overs for a 62-run stand.
This was after Rishabh Pant (97 off 118 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (77 off 205 balls) had produced an amazing 148-run stand to raise hopes of a win while chasing a herculean target of 407.
India eventually finished on 334 for 5 in 131 overs when the stumps were drawn for the final time. The fourth and final Test begins at the Gabba, Brisbane on January 15.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Under siege, R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari deliver a draw for ages
Sehwag comments on Steve Smith removing Rishabh Pant's batting guard
- IND vs AUS: There was one instance from the match that caught the eyes of the fans. A video has surfaced on the internet which showed Steve Smith trying to remove the batting guard of Rishabh Pant during his innings.
